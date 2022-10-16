THE INFLATION crisis continues.
On Thursday, we learned that inflation remains sky high — 8.2% over last September — and core inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.6%, the highest since 1982.
Certainly New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas had something to say about it, right? After all, it’s been two months since he fell in line with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden to vote for the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.” Shouldn’t he be concerned that his act has failed to reduce inflation at all?
Let’s check Twitter. Hmmm, nope. Just some attacks on his opponent Karoline Leavitt that contain as much context as my 10-year-old’s explanation of why his older sister smacked him.
How about a press release? No, nothing on his campaign site about inflation. Just some nonsensical political speak about “people over party” despite the fact Pappas votes with Pelosi 100% of the time.
Surely his official congressional website will have something. Let’s see. Nope. Nothing there either.
It’s almost as though Chris Pappas is pretending the economy isn’t in shambles because of Biden’s disastrous policies, which he’s mindlessly rubber stamped in Congress.
For her part, Leavitt was forceful on the inflation numbers, saying, “the cost of everything in your life is more expensive because Democrats in Washington have spent trillions and trillions of your tax dollars in less than two years. … Vote Republican on November 8th.”
Pappas is hiding. And Karoline has him on the run.
A new poll from AARP shows the race is a dead heat with 48% favoring Pappas and 47% preferring Leavitt. Pappas’s weak lead is well within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error and, as multiple political insiders joked, a poll that shows the Republican down one point means she’s actually ahead.
The poll indicates that Karoline has consolidated the Republican base after a bruising primary just last month. Now that Republicans are coming home, her job is to win over undeclared voters.
The environment certainly favors Karoline in this regard. Three-quarters of New Hampshire voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under Biden, Pelosi and Pappas, and 64% are either very or somewhat worried about their personal financial situation. By a 15-point spread, independents say inflation is more important than abortion in determining their vote. It bears noting that while Democrats have nothing to say on the former, they have spent millions already on the latter.
Karoline has deftly balanced economic and cultural issues. She opposes policies that require teachers to keep secrets from parents about gender and sex, like Manchester has. The policy was recently upheld by a Hillsborough Superior Court judge who argued that some parental rights stop at the schoolhouse door. Judge Amy Messer’s decision is being appealed, of course. Pappas supports keeping the policy in place.
She also believes biological men should not compete in women’s sports. The issue matters because progressive Democrats aligned with Pappas are pushing the federal Department of Education to issue a rule that explicitly allows biological men to do so. The rule will most certainly come out after the election, and only if the Democrats win, because Republicans would block or reverse the rule if they win the majority.
But these issues are Pappas’s priorities, not Karoline’s. She’s merely responding. In Congress, Pappas sponsored a bill that would enshrine transgender ideology in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It passed the House but went nowhere in the Senate.
A spring poll for the American Principles Project of six battleground states, including New Hampshire, found that 56% support laws prohibiting biological males from K-12 and collegiate female sports; 60% favor laws prohibiting lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3; and 59% support laws “requiring schools to notify parents if their child identifies in class as transgender.”
Pappas is in the extreme minority on these issues.
In the end, if Leavitt wins it will be due largely to Pappas’s contribution to the economic recession and persistent inflation crisis by robotically voting yes on the disastrous policies of Biden and Pelosi.
Pelosi’s money machine has poured millions into New Hampshire to help Chris Pappas, whom she says she “can’t afford to lose.” Republican leaders are just as confident in Karoline. They have reserved $6 million in advertising to help her over the finish line.
A victory for Karoline is a victory for working families and common sense.