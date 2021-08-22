THE DOG DAYS of August. The state legislative session is complete. Congress is in recess. Normal, non-politically obsessed people are on vacation. What is a political columnist to write about?
How about we speculate recklessly about the 2022 election?
The big question on every political fanatic’s mind — here in the Granite State as well as in Washington — is whether popular Gov. Chris Sununu will run for the United State Senate against first-term incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan?
Sununu has made an awful lot of media appearances over the past few weeks. Much of it has been to champion New Hampshire’s successful approach to battling the COVID pandemic and growing the state’s economy. But in each appearance, he’s taken shots at the incompetence oozing out of Washington, leaving many to conclude he’s setting the stage for a Senate run.
Let’s begin by stipulating that Sununu will indeed run for Senate. He’ll face a primary obstacle against the already-announced candidate Gen. Don Bolduc, a genuine patriot who offers a uniquely credible perspective on the crisis of the moment in Afghanistan. That said, Sununu will have a number of competitive advantages. He’s extremely popular, has managed the state brilliantly, is a natural on the campaign trail, and is a proven vote getter.
For the purposes of this column, the most important thing about a Sununu for Senate campaign is that it opens up the chess board for everyone else.
Which Republicans will seek to fill the vacant chair in the corner office? Republican activists are virtually unanimous in their opinion that former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte will seek the Republican nomination. Sources say Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is seriously considering a run, as well. Those same sources see Senate President Chuck Morse’s profile-raising activity of late as a sign that he, too, intends to run for governor.
Who wins the nomination under this three-way scenario? Ayotte brings star power. Edelblut brings conservative bona fides. Morse brings a tremendous legislative background and fundraising strength.
Republicans privately recognize these three bring too much pure political talent to the same primary and hope an agreement can be worked out amongst themselves. Believe that when you see it. None of these people will take a back seat to any other.
On the Democratic side, the worst kept secret in New Hampshire politics is that Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) is seriously considering a run for governor. Republicans are going to redistrict him out of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District anyway, the speculation goes, so he may as well seek a statewide office.
Word on the Seacoast is that Sen. Tom Sherman from Rye is gearing up to run for governor. Republicans salivating at the prospect of running against “Taxin’ Tom” should consider that, as a physician, Sherman will enjoy a significant amount of social capital in the current political climate.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig must win reelection in November before making any further political decisions, though most Democrats see her as a big name on a short list.
Regardless of whether Pappas runs for governor or for reelection, Republicans will have a crowded primary field in the 1st District race. It’s difficult to speculate on exactly who the candidates will be due to the COVID-induced delay in redistricting. Already, the Republican field includes Julian Acciard of Derry, Gilead Towne of Salem, state Rep. Tim Baxter of Seabrook, and Karoline Leavitt of Atkinson.
Matt Mowers of Gilford, the Republican nominee from 2020, plans to enter the race next month. Given his established base and fundraising prowess, he’ll join the race as the frontrunner.
If Pappas indeed vacates the seat, will more Republicans be drawn to the race? Will redistricting expand (or potentially reduce) the field?
Democrats have been hush-hush about who might run in the 1st District, no doubt in deference to Pappas. The most intriguing name privately floated by Democrats is Stefany Shaheen of Portsmouth. The family name would certainly bring immeasurable political clout to the race. Veteran Maura Sullivan ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2018. Is she interested in another run? Whispers suggest former state Sen. Jon Morgan from Brentwood is interested in jumping into the Democratic primary.
In the state’s second congressional district, Democrat Annie Kuster is sitting on a boatload of cash but a June St. Anselm poll showed her with a weak 43% job approval rating. Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns of Bedford has entered the race for the Republican nomination. Redistricting may affect the final field in this race, as well.
Exit question: What exactly is former U.S. Sen. (from Massachusetts) Scott Brown up to?