CALL IT SPIN. Call it fudging. Call it half-truths, misinformation, or fake news. Heck, call it malarky, if you’re inclined to quote President Joe Biden.
Me? I’m old school. I call it lying. And frankly, I’ve had about enough of it.
It’s not so much that the current crop of leaders in Washington, D.C., are so inept that grinds my gears. It’s that they lie right to our faces.
Here are some of the biggest doozies from the recent past.
Lie: Joe Biden will “shut down the virus” and this is “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden confidently claimed he wouldn’t shut down the economy, but rather he would shut down the virus. During a CNN town hall, he told the American people, “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” During his State of the Union Address, he claimed, “a vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases.”
This is all wrong. There are roughly four times as many COVID cases in the U.S. today as there were last year at this time. In fact, the triple-vaxxed President contracted COVID himself last week.
Lie: The Democrats’ multi-trillion spending binge will grow the economy.
Biden and Sen. Maggie Hassan claimed the infrastructure bill will “grow the economy.” Biden said his massive $3 trillion pandemic relief spending plan is about “rescuing the American economy.” And on and on. You get the picture. Only here’s what happened. The U.S. economy shrunk during the first quarter of 2022 by 1.6%. And the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates the economic contraction during the second quarter has been even more severe.
Lie: Biden said inflation is “expected to be temporary.”
A year ago, the President essentially blew off price increases.
“Some folks have raised worries that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that’s not our view,” he said last July. “Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and expected to be temporary.”
He’s singing a different tune now the inflation has ballooned to 9.1%.
Lie: The New Hampshire Legislature’s business tax cuts will leave a hole in the budget.
Maybe we can just chalk this one up to ignorance. Or political desperation.
New Hampshire Democrats claimed that business tax cuts would obliterate the state budget. Indeed, as governor, Maggie Hassan claimed falsely that, “The long-term impact of these unpaid-for corporate tax cuts will create a more than $90 million hole in future budgets, further eroding our ability to encourage economic growth.”
How wrong was she? She’s now trying to take credit for these Republican tax cuts, which she vetoed, in her campaign for Senate. That’s because Republican reductions in the Business Profits Tax and the Business Enterprise tax have generated an explosion of new revenues far in excess of their projections, leaving the state with hearty and sustained budget surpluses.
Lie: Biden’s policies have created a “jobs boom.”
When you turn the economy off and turn it back on again, you create the illusion that you are creating new jobs. This is what has transpired over the past two years. The unemployment rate in April 2020 hit 14.7% because the economy was shut down artificially. This is just an example of politicians having fun with statistics.
Besides, the evidence shows Biden is taking credit for job growth that appears to be the result of policies in states with Republican governors and legislatures. May data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that red states added 341,000 jobs since February 2020 while blue states lost 1.3 million jobs during that time.
Lie: Biden said, “Look, I know gas prices are painful … My plan is going to help ease that pain.”
When Biden took office, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.39. Today it’s $4.50.
The Biden administration took a victory lap last week because it’s no longer over $5 per gallon. That’s how bad things have gotten for this administration.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported last week that more Americans are taking second jobs just to pay for the gas they need to drive to their regular jobs.
The depressing thing is that we still have three months to go before the midterm elections. Expect the lies to get even more outlandish.