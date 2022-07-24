CALL IT SPIN. Call it fudging. Call it half-truths, misinformation, or fake news. Heck, call it malarky, if you’re inclined to quote President Joe Biden.

Me? I’m old school. I call it lying. And frankly, I’ve had about enough of it.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Garrison Keillor: The author disembarks almost

A BEAUTIFUL summer day, sitting on a porch in Connecticut, looking at boats anchored in the cove, grateful that I don’t own one. It’s one foolishness I’ve avoided in my life: most of the other numbskull boxes I have checked and as I sit here enjoying the breeze off the water, I torture mysel…

Sunday, July 17, 2022
Mona Charen: A pro-lifer and a pro-choicer do lunch

THE DAY DOBBS was handed down, I happened to be lunching with a new friend who was upset and angry over the decision. She’s a libertarian and strongly pro-choice. I said “Sorry,” and meant it. Not that I agreed it was a bad decision (I was in the mushy middle with Justice John Roberts), but …

David Harsanyi: For Biden, polls are probably worse than they seem

PRESIDENT BIDEN has a miserable 33% job approval rating, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll, making him one of the least popular first-term presidents in history. Sixty-four percent of Democrats say they want another candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

Friday, July 15, 2022
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Garrison Keillor: She and I and you and us, all watching TV

I HAVE it on good authority that we now have 26 sets of personal pronouns available in English, including the gender-neutral zie, zim, zer, zis, zieself, and I expect there will be more to come since the spectrum of personal differences is endless. My wife, for example, who is adored by me, …

Sunday, July 10, 2022