CONGRESSIONAL candidate Karoline Leavitt isn’t kidding when she says the most problematic figures in Washington have been in office longer than she has been alive. Democratic President Joe Biden (78) was first elected to the United States Senate in 1972. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (81) was first elected to Congress in 1987.
Leavitt, the upbeat Republican who last week announced her candidacy for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat, is 23 years old. She was born in 1997.
Leavitt’s political ascent has been rapid. The Atkinson native graduated from St. Anselm in 2019. She then worked for President Donald Trump for 18 months as a writer and a press assistant. Then seven months as director of communications for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.-21). And now it’s back to New Hampshire, seeking a seat in Congress herself.
The passion and determination necessary to support such a rise is easy to discern in our interview.
“I am standing up to fight for my home state of New Hampshire because it was New Hampshire’s freedom of opportunity that truly allowed my own family to live the American Dream,” she says. “I come from a small business family in Rockingham County where we worked hard every single day. I was the first in my immediate family to receive a college degree.”
“Over the past six months, we have watched President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and my own Representative Chris Pappas absolutely throttle Granite State businesses like ours with their radical socialist economic agenda,” she adds.
“New Hampshire needs a conservative fighter in our delegation in DC and that’s why I’m stepping into the arena.”
As for all those old people in Washington (my words, not hers)? “I think it’s incredibly important that we pass term limits in this country to ensure that our elected officials are actually accountable to the people,” Leavitt says.
If Republicans are supposed to take the mainstream media’s advice and distance themselves from former President Donald Trump, Leavitt isn’t playing along. “I was proud to have served in President Trump’s White House and advance his ‘America First’ policies.”
She’s committed to continuing to fight for those policies if she were to win a seat in Congress.
What does that look like?
“I will be a champion for small businesses and entrepreneurs. I will always vote in favor of less regulations, cutting red tape, lowering taxes, and allowing more economic freedom for the American people to thrive,” she says
Leavitt wants to fortify America’s border with Mexico. “We must secure our southern border. We are now seeing the worst immigration crisis we’ve seen in 20 years because of President Biden’s open border policies.”
“We need to build a wall,” she says.
She wants election integrity. “The foundation of our democracy is the sanctity of our elections. We need to be sure they are safe and secure. That includes passing common sense reforms such as Voter ID, which the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with.”
That’s a lot of Republican boilerplate. But Leavitt goes where many establishment figures won’t. First, there’s that term limits position. Most elected Republicans publicly ignore and privately scoff at the idea. Yet it resonates. Leavitt has her finger on the pulse of normal, non-politically obsessed citizens on the issue.
Then there’s Big Tech. Not long ago, the idea of busting up some Big Tech companies was just a pipedream of naggy malcontents like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and this columnist. Many politicians in Washington are simply too afraid to take on Big Tech. Not Leavitt.
“Big Tech oligarchs are sitting in their mansions in Silicon Valley and they are silencing conservatives all across the country and we cannot allow that,” Leavitt says. She knows of what she speaks. Twitter briefly and shamefully shut down her account for no good reason earlier this year.
She calls the Biden administration’s collusion with Big Tech to censor certain posts “fundamentally un-American” and openly talks about breaking up Big Tech.
Leavitt will need to win the Republican nomination in a crowded field. She’s the fourth, and probably not the last, candidate to jump in the race. She’s off to a strong start.