“Have you heard the news? Everyone’s talking! Life is good ’cause everything’s awesome.”
So sang naïve protagonist Emmet Brickowski of 2014’s “The Lego Movie.” Perhaps he should apply for a position in the Biden administration, which is currently experiencing a mass exodus of aides and advisors. “Everything is awesome,” appears to be the new Democratic Party mantra.
President Joe Biden himself tweeted last week, “Since I took office, families are carrying less debt ... more Americans feel financially comfortable.”
“My plans have produced the strongest, fastest, most widespread economic recovery America has ever experienced,” the President added in another speech last week.
For the record, consumer debt under Biden actually hit a record in 2021, at $15.6 trillion, and a Wall Street Journal poll released last week reported that a record share of Americans say they are dissatisfied with their financial situation. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy shrank by 1.4% during the first quarter of the year.
Before you dismiss all this as the ramblings of our confused and increasingly out-of-touch President, consider the fact that New Hampshire’s own Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02) got in on the “everything is awesome” sing-along last week, too.
“We have a booming economy but we need equal opportunity,” Kuster declared upon filing for reelection. She was not clear about what she meant by the economy “booming,” but the Journal poll shows 83% of Americans describe the U.S. economy as “poor” or “not so good.”
What on earth is going on here?
Sad to say, facts don’t matter in American politics anymore, the “narrative” does. And Democrats, with a compliant and helpful media, are very good at narrative.
Recall the 1992 presidential election. George H.W. Bush was removed from office because the nation was gripped in a long, intractable recession. That was the narrative anyway. In reality, the recession — a modest economic downturn, actually — ended months before election day. But that news wasn’t available until December of 1992 — after the election.
Far from “fixing” the economy, Bill Clinton inherited a growing one by the time he took his oath of office. No matter. The narrative — fueled by an activist media infatuated with the serial liar Clinton — worked.
Something similar is at play today. We hear a lot about the jobs boom. Yes, blessedly, many more people are back to work. But let’s not forget that the federal government shut down the economy two years ago. In April 2020 the unemployment rate hit 14.7%. Twenty-three million people were suddenly out of work. When you turn an economy off for a few months and turn it back on again, it manifests the illusion that you are “creating jobs.”
See how this works?
Biden, Kuster, and others are operating under the reasonable assumption that the media will help them sell the narrative that we’re experiencing “the strongest, fastest, most widespread economic recovery” in American history due to the Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar spending programs.
But let’s be clear. Everything is not awesome.
Gas prices in New Hampshire topped $5 per gallon for the first time last week. No one — not the most pro-Biden economists, not working people who commute every day — expect them to go back down any time soon. A recent BIA Report on Consumer Confidence, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows large majorities of Granite Staters say they are worse off financially today than a year ago and only 17% believe things will get better in the near future. We are living through the worst inflation crisis in 41 years; even Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged she was wrong to say high inflation was “transitory” and warned that we should prepare for a long period of higher prices.
All this didn’t happen by accident. These outcomes are the result of terrible policy choices cooked up by the inept economic team in the White House and rubber-stamped by a partisan Congress, including our own federal delegation.
In the Lego Movie, Emmet Brickowski learns that pretty much everything he has been told is a lie, and that everything in his world is far from awesome. He sees through the narrative. There is evidence the American people are seeing through Biden’s narrative, too. Last week his favorability rating according to the RealClearPolitics polling average hit its lowest point yet, 39.6%.
I’m looking forward to singing “Everything is Awesome” myself once these people are drummed out of office.