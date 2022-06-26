PARENTS OF high school age children (I am one) know something isn’t right with the current generation of teenagers. A toxic cocktail of social media anxiety, school lockdowns, and restricted social interaction has left many of them struggling to thrive. Neither are they immune from the combustible atmospherics of American life – racial unrest, political friction, lingering pandemic fears, to name just three. Throw in what seems to be the omnipresence of highly addictive drugs and it’s a heck of a lot more complicated growing up today than it was for me and my fellow Gen Xers.
A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 44% of teens reported feeling sad or hopeless every day for at least two or more weeks in a row. Twenty percent say they have seriously considered suicide. The CDC further reports that emergency room visits for suicide attempts in early 2021 for teens ages 12-17 increased by 31 percent compared to 2019.
Public health officials and elected leaders now openly speak of a mental health crisis among today’s youth. Over the past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu has made a priority of addressing this crisis. In April he and the legislature committed $2 million more to make the state’s mental health docket more efficient and have taken additional steps to increase access to care.
As with all things related to health care, though, prevention is an important piece of the puzzle, albeit the most puzzling.
One New Hampshire-based company is doing its part to help in the fight to prevent mental health emergencies among the nation’s teens.
In May, Hampton’s Planet Fitness officially kicked off its High School Summer Pass program. The program invited high schoolers between the ages of 14 and 19 to workout for free at more than 2,200 Planet Fitness gyms through August 31.
The program includes free in-club fitness training and Planet Fitness’ certified trainers designed 15 trainer-led workout videos and 10 downloadable workouts exclusively for teens across all fitness levels, including full body and cardio-specific workouts, even agility and mobility workouts to help high school athletes prepare for their sport seasons.
All participants who sign up are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, in which Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.
Gov. Sununu is a fan of the program. “As one of the biggest fitness brands in the country, I’m proud that New Hampshire’s Planet Fitness is helping to take on the challenge to improve teen mental health,” he said.
Last year, the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation released a meta analysis of 1,158 studies over the last 30 years that looked at the effect of physical exercise on mental health. Their findings show that, “three decades of science make it clear: exercise should be integrated into prevention and treatment of mental illness and promotion of mental wellness.”
“Routinely moving our bodies is a key element in the ecosystem of factors that help us to build our mental and emotional well-being,” they continue. “Whether pumping iron, owning the treadmill, strengthening the core with yoga or tai chi, or less rigorous activities such as walking or household chores, motion is indisputably associated with mental health benefits.”
The High School Summer Pass program has the potential to help alleviate another crisis, the growing portion of American teens with obesity. The American Academy of Childhood and Adolescent Psychiatry reports, “approximately 12.7 million, or 17 percent, of children and adolescents are obese. Obesity is among the easiest medical conditions to recognize but most difficult to treat. Unhealthy weight gain due to poor diet and lack of exercise is responsible for over 300,000 deaths each year.”
“High school teens are facing unprecedented mental and physical health challenges, and we look forward to getting teens active by providing them with free access to fitness all summer long,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness was founded in Dover in 1992. It is among the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the nation and is the largest fitness brand in the U.S. by membership.