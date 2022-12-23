HERE ARE a few buzz-worthy happenings in New Hampshire politics; interesting things to think about as we close out the year.
Dark money hypocrisy
Senator Maggie Hassan aggressively railed against “dark money” throughout the 2022 midterm election, and indeed has done so throughout her political career. Just days before the election, her campaign claimed, “Right-wing extremists are sounding the alarm and pouring dark money into New Hampshire at the final hour” to defeat her. Her campaign even implied she was eschewing dark money herself. “While dark money is fueling” her opponent, they argued, “Senator Hassan continues to build grassroots momentum by meeting Granite Staters where they are.”
How surprising then that Hassan is, and NH Journal observed last week, “tied for #6 on the list of campaign contribution recipients from the indicted crypto scammer” Sam Bankman-Fried and his business entities. Maggie Hassan Victory Fund and PAC supporting her reelection campaign received tens of thousands of dollars from SBF, FTX and other affiliated companies, which combined to donate around $37 million to Democrats and Democratic candidates in the most recent campaign cycle.
In fact, I bet you didn’t know that Maggie Hassan is the 3rd highest recipient of contributions from Washington lobbyists and their family members in the entire Congress.
Hassan has not said if she plans to return SBF’s donations. And why should she? The New Hampshire political media seems utterly disinterested in the story. A quick scan of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s website shows no mention of it. Everyone is either just too jaded or simply doesn’t care.
Leavitt’s Gen Z crusade
Her energy was on full display throughout her unsuccessful campaign for Congress this year, and now Karoline Leavitt’s energies appear to be focused on fixing the GOP’s youth problem. Since her loss, Leavitt, who is 25 and would have been the first Gen Z woman election to the U.S. House had she won, has sounded the tocsin on the Republican Party’s inability to reach younger voters.
Her advice to her fellow Republicans might surprise some, however.
“We need to talk about issues we know young Americans care about, such as the environment, the unaffordability of higher education, lack of affordable housing, and economic opportunity,” she wrote in a recent op-ed for FoxNews.com.
“Republicans cannot continue to allow the Democrats to own an issue as popular and simple as protecting the environment. Republicans want clean water, air and forests, too, so why don’t we say that, instead of allowing the Democrats to portray us as evil Earth-haters who want the planet to end in 10 years,” she added.
Interestingly, apart from economic opportunity, these were not the issues she was known for on the campaign trail. Nevertheless, a modernizing message refresh from the GOP would be welcome.
President Sununu?
He wasn’t interested in the U.S. Senate, but is Governor Chris Sununu interested in being president of the United States? A feature on CNN titled, “Being … Chris Sununu from CNN’s Dana Bash” sure made it seem so.
The nation could do much worse than Sununu, that’s for sure. The extremely popular governor just breezed through his reelection campaign behind a record of low taxes, economic growth, enormous and sustained budget surpluses, education reform, and quality of life issues. His sunny disposition would be a welcome break from the scowling Republican visages that typically clutter our television screens.
I say go for it.
So help me God
Former Vice President Mike Pence is a possible contender for the GOP nomination, and he has written a book titled, “So Help Me God”. Most of these campaign manifestos disguised as books are pretty bad; embellished childhood stories of dubious authenticity twisted into fairly obvious life lessons by creative ghost writers, faux-visionary policy pronouncements, that kind of thing. Pence’s book is more of a reflection on his life’s experiences written in the context of his deep spiritual life, including the events on and around January 6, 2021, and his public split with former President Donald Trump. It’s a good read.
I hope to read all the books from the 2024 presidential contenders. Hmm … I wonder if Sununu is writing one.
Christmas
Lastly, merry Christmas.
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” (Luke 2:14)