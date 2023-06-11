IT WAS an eventful week on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not run for president this cycle, arguing in the Washington Post that too many candidates competing in the primary merely ensures Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee again. He says he is committed to traveling the country to speak out against Trump and bring new voters to the GOP.
Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence officially entered the race last week. Christie, once a Trump ally, is trying to reclaim his blunt speaking, tell-it-like-it-is style, and appears to be eager to go after Trump himself. Pence seems ready to take on his old boss mostly for his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Jan. 6 riot.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has so far made his campaign about his vision for the future of the country rather than perceived shortcoming of the former president. He released a new ad last week with a simple and compelling message.
“If you are able-bodied, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back,” he says in the video. “If you commit a violent crime, you go to jail. If you’re a man, you should play sports against men. These aren’t just conservative values, they are American values. As President, I will defend them.”
Early voting push
The Republican National Committee has announced a new campaign called Bank Your Vote. The party describes it as an initiative to “encourage GOP voters (like YOU!) to get your vote in and make absolutely sure that your voice is heard in the critical 2024 elections. … In all 50 states, your Republican Party will be working hard to get our voters to vote by mail or early in-person, and ballot harvest where permitted.”
This is a sharp pivot from previous Republican criticism toward mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. And a cynic could be forgiven for wondering which Republican consultants will make bank on Bank Your Vote. But the real question is: Are Republicans losing because they don’t vote early enough or because they don’t have enough voters?
Schools
The schools continue to deteriorate.
The Laconia Daily Sun recently reported on a behind-the-scenes war between the Laconia school district’s superintendent and members of the district staff, which has resulted in the exodus of 17 staff members in recent years, “including every principal and assistant principal.”
The article is full of anonymous venom directed at Superintendent Steve Tucker — mostly name calling and unsubstantiated personal attacks (“cruel,” “vindictive,” “vengeful”) — and it leaves much to the reader’s imagination as to what’s really going on.
Yet one thing is clear: This cannot be an optimal environment for children to learn. Adults smearing one another in the newspapers is no way to run a school system.
Elsewhere, Manchester’s West High School chose to spend somewhere between $4,000 and $6,000 in COVID relief funds on a drag show. Interestingly, only 14% of West High students are proficient in science, 17% are proficient in mathematics, and 34% are proficient in reading, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Maybe there was a better use of those funds?
Governor’s race
Will Sununu seek a fifth term as governor? That’s the question many politicos have on their minds as the list of gubernatorial hopefuls grows.
Democratic Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington officially entered the race on June 1. Warmington represents the hardcore progressive wing of her party, and her announcement speech was mostly about abortion. Outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has formed an exploratory committee and will certainly enter the race for the Democratic nomination, as well. She is the establishment choice.
On the Republican side, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte is raising money for her unannounced but expected campaign. She showed $414,000 cash on hand and raised $388,000 during the recently closed fundraising period, almost all of it from in-state donors. Former state Sen. Chuck Morse, who is also expected to run if Sununu bows out, demonstrated his fundraising prowess during last year’s U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has considerable personal resources to pour into the race and would likely have a large and enthusiastic grassroots army of small dollar donors to tap into.
