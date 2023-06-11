IT WAS an eventful week on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not run for president this cycle, arguing in the Washington Post that too many candidates competing in the primary merely ensures Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee again. He says he is committed to traveling the country to speak out against Trump and bring new voters to the GOP.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence officially entered the race last week. Christie, once a Trump ally, is trying to reclaim his blunt speaking, tell-it-like-it-is style, and appears to be eager to go after Trump himself. Pence seems ready to take on his old boss mostly for his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Jan. 6 riot.

Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

