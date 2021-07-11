WASHINGTON politicians love a good spending spree and the infrastructure bill making its way through Congress and toward the desk of President Joe Biden is chock full of billions in new spending aimed at a comprehensive overhaul of our nation’s aging infrastructure.
Amtrak, the federally subsidized passenger rail provider, is eager to pull in billions more in government-funded support upon passage of this infrastructure bill, which has the support of New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
Amtrak’s readiness to rake in more subsidy dollars isn’t exactly breaking news. Federal dollars are Amtrak’s lifeblood — a necessity given the fact that the agency charges an average of $115 per ticket despite per passenger costs of $215, a model that resulted in a $475 million loss in the last fiscal year.
What is noteworthy is the incongruity of this position with Amtrak’s objection to the private merger of national freight rail provider CSX with New England-based Pan Am Railways.
The merger, reported last week and currently pending before federal railroad regulators, enjoys widespread support across New England and here in New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the proposed merger. “This transaction would be beneficial to New Hampshire because it would provide a continuous, single-line rail service and provide additional resources to market the line with the potential to bring additional freight service to New England markets,” he said in a letter of support. “The ability to create more opportunity for freight service in New Hampshire could possibly take additional trucks off the road which would be beneficial for both the economy and the environment.”
Reasons to back the merger are clear: significant investment in and improvement of the region’s rail infrastructure. With all the “[fill in the blank] is infrastructure” talk coming out of Washington these days, it’s good to be reminded that private investment is infrastructure too.
Over the next five years, CSX has indicated that it plans to invest in, upgrade, and modernize the Pan Am system — think enhanced technology, strengthened lines, improved terminals, higher speeds, and heavier loads. This is welcome news for businesses across New England, which will benefit from a safer, more efficient regional rail network in their immediate future upon the merger’s approval.
These investments will also benefit the passenger rail network and, ironically, Amtrak itself. In a press release announcing the deal, CSX touted its long history of working closely with Amtrak and other passenger rail partners and their commitment to maintaining or improving existing passenger service upon approval of the merger.
Amtrak’s knee-jerk opposition reminds us that it has long struggled to maintain a clear and realistic vision of the future. It’s a dynamic that calls to mind rail boondoggles we’ve read about over the years — stories that do not instill a great deal of confidence.
There’s the $100 billion high-speed rail line under construction between San Francisco and Los Angeles — a project that is likely to be a full decade behind schedule by the time the first passenger steps aboard. Closer to home, there’s the long-discussed pipe dream to run passenger rail into Massachusetts from southern New Hampshire — a project that would cost Granite State taxpayers a fortune while only benefiting a very small universe of people in practice.
Even in divided times, most can agree that investment in our infrastructure is a worthy cause. Investment in rail is particularly timely for those of us in New England, dependent as we are on a rail network that seems to grow more congested every day.
The CSX and Pan Am merger will bring real dollars to New Hampshire infrastructure, and it’ll do so without costing taxpayers a cent. As Sens. Shaheen and Hassan continue to champion the infrastructure deal in Washington, here’s hoping they will follow Gov. Sununu’s lead here in New Hampshire and throw their support behind a merger that would lead to private infrastructure dollars flowing into our state.