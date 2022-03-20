THE BRILLIANT economist Thomas Sowell would occasionally offer what he called “random thoughts on the passing scene” in his syndicated column. In that spirit, I am offering some thoughts of my own.
Governor’s race
Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye has entered the campaign for governor. As both an elected official and the Senate’s only physician, Sherman is a serious candidate.
He is also seriously wrong on the big issues.
Sherman was the author of a mandatory paid family leave bill that would have instituted an income tax as its funding mechanism. The unpopular bill contributed to the state Democrats’ wipeout in 2020.
He also opposed the wildly successful Republican business tax cuts that stimulated the Granite State economy and contributed to huge budget surpluses.
He has taken the most extreme positions possible on mask and vaccine mandates, going so far as to endorse President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate.
We need fewer extremists in high public office, not more. I’ll take Gov. Chris Sununu, thank you.
Hot gas from D.C. Dems
Is anyone else stunned by the Dems’ lack of message discipline on oil, gas, and the price at the pump? How did such an obviously orchestrated message campaign end up so shambolic?
“No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends,” President Biden said during his campaign. That’s one promise kept anyway. Retail gas prices started rising in early 2021 after Biden turned off the spigot. In the spring and summer of last year, the Biden administration blamed price hikes on more Americans hitting the road after the pandemic. Last month it was all Vladimir Putin’s fault. This month it’s Big Oil’s fault.
At least Biden has tried to empathize with the people. His administration hasn’t. Both Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm have trolled Americans in the last week for not owning electric vehicles. By the way, the average transaction price for an EV is over $56,000.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Sen. Maggie Hassan’s gas tax holiday stunt is little more than a reelection ploy. Under her bill, the gas tax would be reimposed just weeks after the election. Big surprise.
Media ignoring House Democrats’ civil war
The Democratic Caucus of the New Hampshire House is in the midst of a civil war of words that has, at times, spilled over into charges of racism and anti-Semitism between progressive organizations and Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight from Manchester.
Rep. Tony Labranche, a progressive member of the House who left the Democratic Party in January, calling it the “least democratic organization I have ever been part of,” tweeted last week that he had been threatened when “a democratic (sic) member of the house (sic) just told me, ‘If you keep talking (bleep) about democrats (sic) then you have another thing coming to you.’”
This kind of thing has gone on for months now. Of course, it has received a fraction of the media coverage some stupid proposed constitutional amendment to allow New Hampshire to secede from the union has received. The amendment had the support of a grant total of 17 Republicans in the 400-seat House of Representatives. But you wouldn’t know that looking at the plethora of headlines on the “controversy.”
This is a clear example of why conservatives are so distrustful of the media.
Antitrust but verify
Congress is wrestling with a slew of antitrust bills aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech. It is simply unhealthy for an economy to have such a small handful of powerful companies that dominate the marketplace. Congress is right to look at ways to check this dominance.
Still, not all legislative solutions represent the right approach and Congress should be very deliberative as to whether these bills are right for consumers and can withstand legal scrutiny.
One of these bills, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would prevent the Big Tech platforms from offering proprietary digital services or apps. The problem is, millions of Americans love these apps, most of which are free or have low-cost, optional upgrades.
These apps are not only used by consumers. Small businesses like them too. Indeed, the efficiencies that come with these services and apps are a good hedge against the current inflation crisis confronting business owners.
New Hampshire’s delegation should pump the brakes on this one.