THROUGHOUT my years in Republican politics, I’ve noticed that the hive mind of the liberal media must always vilify the ascendant group within the Republican coalition.
Think back to the 1980s, when foreign policy hawks were said to be overeager to engage the Soviet Union in nuclear combat. Or the 1990s and early-aughts, when Christian conservatives were allegedly building a theocracy.
I had countless conversations in Washington, D.C., in those days with journalists who said they’d love the GOP if only the party would rid itself of those “social issue people” and get back to talking about the budget and fiscal conservatism.
Blue-collar working class voters were the good guys back when they voted Democrat. But when they voted for Republicans like George W. Bush and Donald Trump they suddenly morphed into “angry White men” who allegedly harbored racist and xenophobic ideas.
You see how this works. The goal is to present the GOP’s big tent as wobbly and always on the verge of collapse. The narrative is built to humiliate a key demographic or organized subgroup to disrupt the GOP’s camp.
Today in New Hampshire, the libertarian wing of the Republican party is on the rise. So the media go to work. You can hear the murmurs in Concord about “those wackos in the House” and you just know they’re not talking about the Star Wars cantina that is the House Democrat caucus. Just last week the Concord Monitor ran a “news” story about all the tension the GOP’s liberty wing is creating in Concord.
It’s nonsense.
Today’s New Hampshire Republican Party is as energized and unified as I’ve seen it in years. Republican leadership spent 2021 creating a budget that reduces spending by $173 million over the previous year and cut taxes for every man and woman in New Hampshire, reduced the tax burden on small and large employers, and created more education freedom for families.
Republicans worked collaboratively to make this happen and no attempts to sow suspicion are going to work.
As House Majority Leader Jason Osborne says, “I have yet to meet a New Hampshire Republican who thinks that government is not big enough or that taxes are not high enough.”
“Republicans were able to unify on legislation this year by focusing on issues popular with the majority of all Granite Staters such as reducing taxes and wasteful spending, and expanding choice in education,” Osborn says. “Pro-choice and pro-life Republicans were even able to find common ground in banning the most extreme late-term abortions.”
Osborne attributes GOP success to House Speaker Sherm Packard’s leadership style that “promoted a bottom-up rather than traditional top-down approach, which entailed months of polling, discussion, and debate.”
He acknowledges the process got heated at times, “but at the end of the day most every member was able to find themselves on board with the final product, having been included in the process from the beginning.”
Osborne also recognizes that disagreements will arise during the second year of this biennial session. The House retained several controversial bills so they could focus on areas of broad consensus in 2021. On the big things though, Republicans remain united.
“Republicans of all flavors have begun to understand that our common enemy is not people but evil ideas, which have gained standing gradually over generations and will not be eradicated overnight,” he says. “We are now supposed to accept that productivity should be punished and counter productivity should be incentivized, that persons should be treated differently based on unchosen characteristics like race or sex, that the individual is subservient to the collective.”
Expect the Left and the media to amplify their attacks on Republican leadership in the coming months. Their situation is dire and the hour is late. President Joe Biden’s job approval is in free fall. His evacuation of Afghanistan and fiscal policies have exposed his administration as bumbling and reckless. According to an August poll from Saint Anselm College Survey Center, every member of the state’s federal delegation — all Democrats — has an approval rating below 50%. Meanwhile, the state’s popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has an approval rating of 64%. Liberal school board members in towns throughout the state face a backlash against their offensive and divisive curricula on race and their cult-like policies on COVID-19.
View the liberal media’s attacks as a sign that conservative ideas and Republican policies are working.