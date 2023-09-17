ON October 27, 1964, Ronald Reagan delivered a televised address in support of Senator Barry Goldwater’s (R-Ariz.) presidential campaign. The speech came to be known by the title, “A Time for Choosing.” Goldwater was trounced. But Reagan’s tocsin resonated throughout the country and thrust the former actor onto the national political stage and eventually into the Oval Office. In his speech, Reagan presented conservatism to a skeptical nation in elegant words and an inspiring tone. Still today, according to Gallup, significantly more Americans call themselves conservative rather than liberal.
Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence delivered an important speech of his own at the Saint Anselm College Institute of Politics. Pence self-consciously echoed Reagan by titling his own speech, “Populism vs. Conservatism: Republicans’ Time for Choosing.” In his address, Pence argues that the GOP is at a decision point, the outcome of which will determine whether the party remains relevant.
“I ask my fellow Republicans this: in the days to come, will we be the party of conservatism, or will our party follow the siren song of populism unmoored to conservative principles?” Pence asked. “The question of the hour, then, is not just who but what will we offer them next November?”
Pence means to be clear: he is a conservative. And to hear him tell it — and I agree with him — conservatism is the guardian of the freedoms that made the United States “the last best hope of man on earth,” to use Reagan’s expression, which he himself borrowed from Abraham Lincoln.
Conservative principles have a rich legacy in this country and its historic rival has been progressivism in its many forms. Whereas conservatives champion personal freedom, progressives espouse top-down social engineering; conservatives cherish the guardrails of democracy because they know men are not angels, progressives manipulate those guardrails, disposing of them on a whim or using them to bludgeon their enemies.
“But today another strain of this ideology challenges conservatism not from the Democrat Party but from within and for control of the Republican Party,” argued Pence. “Only it takes the form of populism rather than progressivism. Make no mistake though, they are fellow travelers on the same road to ruin.”
“This growing faction would substitute our faith in limited government, and traditional values for an agenda stitched together by little else than personal grievances and performative outrage,” he continued.
And though Pence does not name him, he identifies former President Donald Trump as the ringleader of this populist movement. Trump, he says, makes no promises to govern as a conservative should he again win the presidency. And neither do his “imitators,” Pence’s characterization of his opponents who ape Trump’s style to their own degradation.
Pence sees populism as a betrayal of everything the Republican Party stands for. Populist Republicans “would abandon American leadership on the world stage,” “blatantly erode our constitutional norms,” and “relegate the cause of protecting the unborn to the states much in the way during another time those who sought to preserve a great evil in our nation left that question to the states alone.”
Many YouTube commenters express astonishment over how relevant Reagan’s “A Time for Choosing” speech is to today. They’re making Pence’s point when he says, “populist Republicans would have us trade in our time-honored principles for passing public opinion.” The struggle is old, ancient even, and Republicans don’t need new, unconstitutional weapons or gimmicky ideologies to fight for our freedom or our country.
On September 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Republican candidates for president of the United States will debate for the second time in this campaign. Pence is no doubt looking to frame the debate around the intraparty fault lines he identified in his speech. It would be fitting if the moderators prefaced at least some of their questions with Pence’s argument.
The Republican candidates for president should be made to explain how they can so easily dispose of the principles the party has stood for since its inception. They should be challenged to define what they believe apart from current public opinion trends, and how they would govern, beyond bloviating false promises.
Patrick Hynes is the President of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on X @patjhynes.
