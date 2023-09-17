ON October 27, 1964, Ronald Reagan delivered a televised address in support of Senator Barry Goldwater’s (R-Ariz.) presidential campaign. The speech came to be known by the title, “A Time for Choosing.” Goldwater was trounced. But Reagan’s tocsin resonated throughout the country and thrust the former actor onto the national political stage and eventually into the Oval Office. In his speech, Reagan presented conservatism to a skeptical nation in elegant words and an inspiring tone. Still today, according to Gallup, significantly more Americans call themselves conservative rather than liberal.

Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence delivered an important speech of his own at the Saint Anselm College Institute of Politics. Pence self-consciously echoed Reagan by titling his own speech, “Populism vs. Conservatism: Republicans’ Time for Choosing.” In his address, Pence argues that the GOP is at a decision point, the outcome of which will determine whether the party remains relevant.

Sunday, September 10, 2023
David Harsanyi: The ADL does not speak for the Jews

ELON MUSK has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for some $22 billion over its slandering of him as an antisemite, which he alleges has tanked X’s advertising revenue. “Based on what we’ve heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss,” Musk says.

Kathleen Sullivan: Personal graft and Packard's mismanagement

THE SCANDAL involving alleged misuse of more than $800,000 in COVID-19 funds by former state senator Andy Sanborn, its connection to his plan to build a large gambling casino in Concord, and the investigation into whether his wife (Bedford Republican state Rep. Laurie Sanborn) had any involv…

Friday, September 08, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Josh Hammer: Republicans, stop the self-defeating victimology

THE American Right is not in a healthy place right now. Facing a highly vulnerable, palpably senile octogenarian incumbent president who has presided over four-decade-high inflation and 69% of recently polled Democrats believe is too old for a second term, Republicans thus far seem inclined …

Garrison Keillor: As I keep telling myself, life is good

THE BIRTH of the spotless giraffe at a zoo in Tennessee, the only known one on earth, is important news to those of us who grew up as oddballs, seeing the spotted mama giraffe nuzzling her child, remembering the kindness of aunts and teachers who noticed our helpless naivete and guided us th…

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ruais represents positive change for Queen City

OUTSIDER Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has a forward-thinking and positive vision for the Queen City that differs significantly from that of the outgoing incumbent and his fellow candidates. Throughout his campaign, Ruais has advocated for meaningful reforms to the city’s biggest ch…

Friday, September 01, 2023
John Stossel: Control versus choice

COVID cases are up. Hospitalizations climbed 24% last week. But the media make everything seem scarier than it is. The headline “Up 24%!” comes after dramatic lows. Hospitalizations are still less than half what they were when President Joe Biden said, “The pandemic is over.”

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

IN HOMAGE to my ancestor David Powell, I rode a train across Kansas heading for Colorado, his goal in 1859 when he left Martha Ann and the children behind in Missouri and headed for the gold rush. Kansas is a state of vastness, some of it seems undisturbed since David rode across it. Here is…

Sunday, August 27, 2023