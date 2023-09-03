OUTSIDER Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has a forward-thinking and positive vision for the Queen City that differs significantly from that of the outgoing incumbent and his fellow candidates. Throughout his campaign, Ruais has advocated for meaningful reforms to the city’s biggest challenge — homelessness.
“I love our city, and believe its best days lie ahead,” he said while rolling out his detailed plan to combat homelessness. “But that is not a foregone conclusion. We have a homelessness crisis that we have failed to fix, and it is having a ripple effect throughout our city. We need a mayor with the vision and leadership to set a goal, establish a plan, and execute with a sense of urgency.”
Ruais’ plan calls for stronger — yet compassionate — enforcement and commonsense reform of assistance programs.
He wants to prioritize police and first responders in the city budget to ensure they have all the resources necessary to enforce “all of the ordinances on the books.” If he becomes mayor, those ordinances would include a new one to ban camping on public property. Ruais would consider other prohibitions against sitting and lying on public property.
He’s committed to ensuring Manchester is not a magnet city and that city officials cannot tolerate lawlessness or disorder. For those from Manchester that want and need help, the city should be there for them, to break the cycle and help transition them into a new life. And he promotes a zero-tolerance approach for those whose only interest is to contribute to the decay of city streets.
Embracing a visionary path towards resolving Manchester’s homelessness crisis, Ruais is at the forefront of a groundbreaking initiative — the establishment of “homeless courts” in the city. The message behind this proposal is clear: Manchester will not be content with maintaining the status quo.
Recognizing that arrests alone will never untangle the complexities of homelessness, Ruais advocates for enforcement to be wielded as a transformative tool. Drawing inspiration from the triumphs of drug and veterans courts, the proposal strives to address misdemeanor quality of life offenses through innovative sentencing structures that foster accountability. By engaging the support of community partners, these courts aim to dismantle the barriers preventing access to employment, housing, and other essentials.
These specialized court sessions, held in shelters or local community spaces, represent a paradigm shift in the way we think of justice. With volunteer judges at the helm, these courts meet individuals at their most vulnerable points, offering a bridge towards redemption. By embracing this approach, Manchester would demonstrate a commitment to meaningful reform, replacing punitive measures with a roadmap for change.
The innovative nature of homeless courts aligns with Ruais’s broader perspective on public safety, echoing his belief that our city can no longer tolerate a broken bail system that perpetuates a cycle of repeat offenders on our streets. As Ruais asserts, the issues of drug abuse and public safety intersect with homelessness, underscoring the urgency for comprehensive solutions that address root causes and offer a chance at rebuilding lives.
He says he wants our social safety net to be a trampoline, not a hammock, “catapulting people into a successful life” with purpose.
And it is here that Ruais’ personal history helps to make him a uniquely authentic messenger. He has been forthcoming and honest about his own struggles with addiction in the past. “When I see people on the streets struggling, I have a great deal of empathy,” he says. “Because I know that could have been me.”
He wants to enhance existing programs with more effective communications and coordination with local, state, and federal partners. He proposes going “upstream” to where people are most vulnerable, such as coming out of jail or the hospital, to break the revolving door on our streets. And he wants to strengthen the city’s recovery and treatment model.
The other candidates for mayor bring little to the table on this all-important cluster of issues. Despite having collectively served on the Board of Mayor and Alderman for 16 years, these full-time politicians have failed to fix or even improve the homelessness crisis in the city. Neither are they offering any new plans or ideas on the campaign trail. In short, they represent the status quo.
Homelessness is not a crime or a sin. But it is intertwined with other issues that range from public safety to mental health to addiction to the economy and even tourism. Whether the next mayor gets this right or not will determine the Queen City’s future. Jay Ruais represents positive change for Manchester.
Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on X @patjhynes.
