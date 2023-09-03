OUTSIDER Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has a forward-thinking and positive vision for the Queen City that differs significantly from that of the outgoing incumbent and his fellow candidates. Throughout his campaign, Ruais has advocated for meaningful reforms to the city’s biggest challenge — homelessness.

“I love our city, and believe its best days lie ahead,” he said while rolling out his detailed plan to combat homelessness. “But that is not a foregone conclusion. We have a homelessness crisis that we have failed to fix, and it is having a ripple effect throughout our city. We need a mayor with the vision and leadership to set a goal, establish a plan, and execute with a sense of urgency.”

Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on X @patjhynes.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

THE MILWAUKEE debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew

ONE GOOD reason to travel around America is to meet American people, all the more so if you’re one of them yourself. I went out West for ten days and rediscovered what I always knew, that our people don’t mind talking about themselves. You call a cab at 5 a.m. in Flagstaff and a cheerful guy…

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Patrick Hynes: What’s at stake at first debate?

WHAT’S AT STAKE and what should we expect to see when the Republican candidates for president of the United States take the debate stage on Fox News Channel for the first time on Wednesday in Milwaukee?

Friday, August 18, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023