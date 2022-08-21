BECAUSE MOST of the media and academia observe Republicans, at best, as an amateur naturalist might observe some rare species of primate, every political event is generally seen through the context of Republican behavior. Thus, when First Lady Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos and mispronounced the word bodega (“Bo-GAH-da”) at the recent “LatinX IncluXion Luncheon” in San Antonio, the press largely covered the GOP’s reaction to her gaffes rather than the gaffes themselves. “The Right rips Jill Biden” … “Republicans tee off on Jill Biden …”
That’s just one example but you get the picture.
Therefore, it is not at all surprising that when the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) at Saint Anselm College released its poll last week, the media and even the NHIOP itself focused their attention almost exclusively on the Republican findings. The NHIOP teased the poll with a headline reading, “New Poll by Saint Anselm College Survey Center Shows Republican lead on the generic ballot continues to narrow slightly.” In fact, the GOP’s generic ballot advantage has shrunk by a single percentage point since March and Republicans maintain a 3-point lead.
It was a bizarre headline about an insignificant finding in an otherwise interesting survey. To any objective observer, the more compelling data showed just how remarkably bad the current political environment is for the state’s Democrats.
It is important to note that public opinion polls are a mere snapshot in time. And heaven knows many of the political polls over the last three campaign cycles have been drastically inaccurate. Nevertheless, this poll presents discouraging news if you are a New Hampshire Democrat.
Each of the three members of our federal delegation who faces reelection in November is viewed more unfavorably than favorably by the state’s registered voters. Fifty-one percent of registered voters disapprove of Sen. Maggie Hassan’s job performance. Only 39% believe she deserves reelection while 53% would like to give someone new a chance in the U.S. Senate. Suffice to say, it is not possible to win reelection when over half of the electorate disapproves of how you are doing your job and would prefer if someone else was doing it.
Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District is facing similar numbers. Only 40% approve of her job performance and 51% would prefer someone new in Congress; only 36% say she deserves to be reelected.
In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Chris Pappas has a job approval rating of 42% while 45% disapprove of his performance in office. Only 38% of respondents think he deserves to be reelected.
Hovering over these politicians like Emperor Palpatine on a Star Wars promotional poster is the deeply unpopular and spectacularly incompetent President Joe Biden, with whom each votes more than 95% of the time.
Fifty-seven percent of registered New Hampshire voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing in the White House. And 68% believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under his presidency.
The poll was entirely conducted after the U.S. Senate passed its much-hyped reconciliation bill, or inflation bill, or climate bill, or health-care bill, or whatever we’re supposed to call it now, meaning that whatever political benefit Democrats expected to receive by passing that tax-and-spend monstrosity is already baked into those dismal numbers.
In terms of the top issues on voters’ minds, inflation and the economy lead the way with 28%. Under Biden’s policies America is facing the worst inflationary crisis in 42 years and the U.S. economy has entered a recession after two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
New Hampshire is a pro-abortion state, this poll shows yet again. Still, only 29% of voters share our delegation’s extremist position of abortion with no restrictions until the moment of birth. The huge majority of registered voters support either a “pro-choice with restrictions” or “pro-life with exceptions” position. The abortion issue may not be the lifeline the Democrats insist it is.
Republicans must still nominate candidates for Senate and Congress who are likable, capable, and able to drive winning messages. This is hardly a certainty. One need only look at states with earlier primaries to see the perils of nominating flawed candidates — high-profile races immediately become non-competitive.
Granite State Republican primary voters should honor this unique political environment — in which the Democratic agenda has been exposed as utterly destructive and unpopular — by nominating quality conservatives who can win.
Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
