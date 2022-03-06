ONE MARK of a successful gubernatorial tenure is that we don’t have enough housing for all the people who want to live in the state.
Or, as Gov. Chris Sununu said in his State of the State remarks last month, “Families looking for low taxes, good schools, a sense of community, and beautiful lakes, mountains, and forests are moving here in droves — and at a faster clip than anywhere else in the Northeast.”
“One of our biggest challenges is the availability of housing for our working families,” the governor continued. “Our state’s shortage of available housing was further squeezed by the pandemic as people poured in.”
He knows well why they are coming. As he touted in his speech, New Hampshire is ranked the Freest State in the Nation, we have the strongest economy in the Northeast, we are ranked No. 1 in public safety, and we have both the lowest poverty rate and among the highest wages in the nation.
The governor proceeded to cite the steps his administration has already taken to overcome the challenge, including the creation of the Council for Housing Sustainability, charged with developing a plan for 13,500 affordable housing units in three years.
He also announced a major new initiative called the InvestNH Housing Incentive Fund, a $100 million investment to expand housing for New Hampshire’s next generation. The program will speed up local permitting, clean up dilapidated buildings to create space for new workforce housing, and direct resources to cities and towns “so they can update planning and zoning regulations that facilitate modernizing development in New Hampshire.”
Housing policy seems kind of boring in contrast to world events and the apocalyptic politics of Washington, D.C.
But, as usual, Gov. Sununu has his finger precisely on the pulse of the Granite State. In the Lakes Region, where I reside, the common refrain holds that our neighbors are either out-of-state millionaires or they are the folks who serve those millionaires at restaurants, but nothing in between.
What’s more, a late-February poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows that housing is the second most important issue facing Granite Staters, after only jobs and the economy; even more important than COVID.
And that’s the thing about this governor. He has an uncanny sense of reading the minds of regular Granite Staters. When Gov. Sununu signed an executive order removing Russian booze from state Liquor and Wine Outlets two weeks ago, the professional second guessers and pooh-poohers lit up my Twitter feed like Clark W. Griswold’s house at Christmastime.
But my normal, non-politically obsessed wife? She loved it.
It’s a deliberate strategy on the part of Gov. Sununu to bypass the ideological ax grinders and speak directly with regular people. As he said in his speech, “The citizens of our state did not hire us to just be political ideologues, they hired us to do a job. If you are here to relish the attention over a fight that gets us nowhere, I have no patience for that.”
Another example — his administration is striking the right tone on the quiet crisis in mental health. We parents know all too well how devastating the last two years have been on our kids. Each of us in our own ways has had to confront the inadequacies and brokenness of the state mental health infrastructure.
“When I came into office, the state had a mental health system that was fragmented. It was designed by bureaucrats and didn’t work for families,” the governor said.
He and state Commissioner of Health and Human Services Lori Shibinette have embarked on a bold initiative to modernize and improve our mental health services, which fell into embarrassing disrepair under previous governors.
Their plan includes increasing capacity in community-based services, purchasing Hampstead Hospital for dedicated youth mental health services, promoting youth activities outside of school, additional investments in emergency on-demand services, and a public-private partnership to provide an adequate number of crisis beds for patients in the most need.
The state of our state is very strong. And Gov. Sununu seeks to make it even stronger by ensuring all Granite Staters benefit from our prosperity and growth. Criticisms of the governor’s speech were petty and nagging. Democrats seem especially annoyed that this is the freest state in the nation, something voters should keep in mind come the November election.