YOU WOULD think by now that the conservatives and tax cutters in the New Hampshire Legislature would have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to fiscal policy.

After all, their steady management of the state’s finances has generated a boom in tax revenues to fund schools and infrastructure projects, initiate new drug prevention programs, increase revenue sharing with cities and towns, and still have more in the till.

Friday, February 03, 2023

George Will: Raimondo needs a narrow focus on semiconductor subsidies

IT WOULD be easier to be sanguine about the government’s coming dispersal of $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and research if Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo did not celebrate it so lavishly. Her language suggests that what should be a narrow national security measur…

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Mona Charen: Lying to parents about trans kids hurts kids

IMAGINE that you are the parent of a 15-year-old girl and discover that her school has been concealing her daytime behavior from you. Your daughter has joined a far-right Mormon spin-off cult, believes in plural marriage, has spoken of dropping out of school to get married, and declines to p…

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of a bitterly cold Sunday, 8 a.m.

I COULDN’T sleep last Saturday night due to anxiety caused by rewinding various lowlights of my long life that hit me like a brick and I lay in bed and watched the hours go by as I contemplated my imminent demise leaving my dependents impoverished and homeless so when the day dawned I put on…

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

ON THURSDAY, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter, on behalf of 16 state attorneys general, to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The letter, which pertains to Biden administration policy on COVID-19, is both important on its own merits, insofar as what it urges the …

Friday, January 27, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Garrison Keillor: I am giving up anger, so should you

THE APARTMENT across the hall from where we’re staying in Minneapolis is undergoing extensive renovation, walls being moved, floors torn up, and every day last week the noise from there was seismic, volcanic, like they were throwing pickup trucks into a giant grinder, and when I walked out o…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ensuring the kids are alright

POLITICIANS love to talk about the children. Innumerable government programs — some beneficial, too many counterproductive — have been instituted in the name of the children. Officials in Concord are spearheading two initiatives of the beneficial variety. Though they are unrelated, taken tog…