IS THE bubble popping?
No, not the housing bubble, or the stock market bubble, or the crypto bubble.
I’m talking about the performance art politics bubble.
Several news developments over the past couple of weeks may give normal Americans reason to hope the divisiveness and extremism in our nation’s politics is on the wane. Cable news turnover, a beer marketing fiasco, and Donald Trump bombing on the campaign stage may be early indications that our political scene is returning to normal. We can hope, anyway.
For far too long, American politics has been defined by polarization and extremism. Both parties have become increasingly entrenched in their own ideologies, leaving little room for compromise and common ground. This has led to a toxic political climate, where hatred and vitriol are the norm, and civility and respect are all but forgotten. Emerging politicians and media personalities — especially on social media — treated this chaotic setting as a platform for mischief and grift.
However, recent events suggest that things may be starting to change. After settling its defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News let personality Don Bongino go. It then fired Tucker Carlson, the most popular personality on cable news. The reasons for Carlson’s dismissal are still murky but it’s clear Fox News wants to move in a new direction, perhaps one not so caustic.
For the record, I like Tucker Carlson and many of the texts exposed in the Dominion lawsuit show he pushed back internally against Trump’s stolen election claims.
With Fox’s dismissal of Carlson as aircover, CNN pulled the plug on host Don Lemon. Lemon, who had already suggested on air that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was past her prime as a 51-year-old woman, snarked at Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy during an interview, “you’re sitting here, whatever ethnicity you are …”
Ramaswamy is an Indian American.
Apparently, that was enough for CNN brass. Lemon was fired shortly thereafter.
Then there was the Bud Light fiasco. No need to recap the whole thing here (a transgender model) except to say that it was an obvious attempt to troll the brand’s own customers as a way of building marketing buzz.
It failed. Gloriously. Anheuser-Busch stock took a tumble. Bud Light sales immediately plummeted. Two marketing professionals got fired.
Then something else happened that was kind of interesting. The performative wing of the backlash came off as, well, a bit cringy. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for example, announced the launch of “Real Women of Politics” beer koozies. Only $15 each, wherever fine beer koozies are sold (spoiler alert: her website bit.ly/3HmuOqg).
“Real women don’t have to fake it,” she Tweeted.
Pretty much everyone who chose to involve themselves in this debacle came off as dumber than before it happened.
On the campaign front, time was that getting attacked and branded by Donald Trump was a political death sentence. Remember “Low Energy” Jeb and “Crooked” Hillary?
But Trump’s routine may be getting stale to some Republicans if his recent speech to the Lee County, Texas GOP is any indication. According to reports, Trump belittled Ron DeSantis claiming that if it weren’t for Trump’s endorsement, the Florida governor would be just another lawyer looking for clients. The bit came with a funny voice and everything.
Devastating stuff, right?
Well, according to journalist Katelyn Caralle, “following Trump’s attack on DeSantis, there were a few awkward chuckles in the otherwise still room.”
He’s not funny on Twitter anymore either because he got thrown off that platform (since reinstated) and spends his time on his own Truth Social making up silly names for his political nemeses and musing about tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
You know, kind of like when Fonzie jumped over the shark on his motorcycle.
It’s too soon to tell for sure if the performance art politics bubble is bursting. The 2024 presidential campaign has yet to begin in earnest. There’s still time for costumes and fake voices and gag reels and pratfalls to capture the imagination of the American people and play a determinative factor in who leads the free world.
But maybe, just maybe, we’ll have a real discussion about real issues broadcast on informative cable news networks where hosts don’t insult their guests’ ethnicity or gender because they don’t like what they’re saying.