THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.

Without reauthorization, thousands of our most vulnerable neighbors would be at risk of losing access to vital health care services, potentially leading to serious health consequences and financial hardship.

Patrick Hynes is the president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The longer you live, the better it gets

I WENT down to the Bowery one night last week to see Aoife O’Donovan sing to a ballroom packed with young people standing for two hours and whooping and yelling — I sat up in the balcony and whooped and yelled too — and what the woman could do with her voice and guitar was astonishing, utter…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Kuster, ‘New Dems’ bridge partisan divide?

LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet o…

David Harsanyi: Democrats deserve plenty of blame for the bank crisis

THE UNITED STATES recently suffered the second largest bank failure in the country’s history. The consensus view is that Silicon Valley Bank made a huge mistake by borrowing short term and then parking money in long-term bonds. When interest rates rose, assets lost value, and SVB was put in …

Friday, March 17, 2023
The Shamrock (copy)

Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day.