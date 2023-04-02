THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.
Without reauthorization, thousands of our most vulnerable neighbors would be at risk of losing access to vital health care services, potentially leading to serious health consequences and financial hardship.
The good news is that SB 263, which would permanently expand the program, recently passed the New Hampshire Senate unanimously. Now the bill moves to the House of Representatives, where philosophical and partisan differences could imperil its passage.
SB 263 does three things. First, it reestablishes and revises the makeup of the commission empaneled to examine the effectiveness of the program. Second, as noted, it permanently reauthorizes the program. And third, it removes the transfer of funds from the alcohol abuse prevention and treatment fund to the Granite Advantage health care trust fund.
The Granite Advantage Health Care Program is the result of a bipartisan effort to expand access to health care for low-income residents of New Hampshire. This program offers coverage to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — roughly $17,774 per year for an individual — who would not otherwise qualify for traditional Medicaid. Granite Advantage provides these individuals with access to a range of essential health care services, including doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription medications, and behavioral health services.
Since its inception, Granite Advantage has been a lifeline for many low-income Granite Staters who would otherwise be unable to afford health care coverage. In fact, more than 220,000 individuals have benefited from the program since its launch, and thousands of these individuals have been able to access essential health care services that they otherwise would not have been able to afford. Additionally, the program has helped to reduce the number of uninsured individuals in the state, which has resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce.
The program, simply put, has worked. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, New Hampshire now has the most affordable private health insurance rates in the nation. And it catalyzed a dramatic reduction in the cost of uncompensated care. Prior to Granite Advantage, uncompensated care cost $173 million per year. In 2021 it was only $69 million per year.
Perhaps most importantly, Granite Advantage has been instrumental in helping to combat the opioid epidemic that has ravaged communities throughout the state. Opioid addiction is a serious public health crisis in New Hampshire, with overdose rates that are among the highest in the nation. Granite Advantage has provided critical access to substance abuse treatment and behavioral health services for many individuals struggling with addiction, helping them to overcome their addiction and get their lives back on track.
Some early critics of Granite Advantage had reasonable concerns about the program. Their fears have not materialized. No general fund resources have been tapped to pay the state’s 10% share of the program. And the federal government has not reneged on its 90% share. In fact, under SB 263 the program will automatically sunset if the federal government breaks its funding promise. And the program continues to be a hand up rather than a handout — data show people are not on this permanently, they are generally on this program for a short period of time during life and work transitions.
Conservative State Senators Kevin Avard (R-Nashua) and Regina Birdsell (R-Hampstead) have spoken openly about how they initially opposed the program but have since seen how it has benefited their constituents and the Granite State as a whole.
While it is true that the program does come with a significant price tag, it is important to remember that the cost of not providing health care coverage to low-income individuals can be far greater in the long run. When individuals are unable to access preventative care and other essential health care services, they are more likely to experience serious health problems that require expensive and often avoidable medical interventions. By providing access to health care coverage, Granite Advantage helps to prevent these costly medical interventions and ensures that individuals are able to receive the care they need to stay healthy.
Given the clear benefits of this program, including increased access to preventative care, expanded coverage for substance abuse treatment and behavioral health services, and a healthier and more productive workforce, the New Hampshire House would be wise to reauthorize Granite Advantage.