IT’S NO SECRET that Democrats face a difficult political environment. History is not on their side. Gallup polling shows that presidents with approval ratings below 50% lose an average of 37 U.S. House seats in midterm elections. Only two presidents in the modern era — Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002 — experienced net growth in their party’s majorities during a midterm.
In 2010, Democrats lost 63 House seats. In 1994, they lost 43. These were epic drubbings. Still, no one I know argues that the current president is doing a better job, or has brighter political talents, than Barack Obama or Bill Clinton.
To make matters worse for President Joe Biden and the Democrats, regular Americans are being negatively affected by their policies in real time. Let’s analyze the current political environment by examining some recent numbers in the news.
-1.4%. That’s how much the U.S. economy shrank from January to March. Yes, under Biden’s policies the U.S. economy is smaller now than it was at the beginning of the year. Just two weeks ago, the White House boasted of “historic economic growth.” That, it turns out, was fake news, or disinformation in the new parlance. Upon release of these dismal GDP numbers, the worst since we shut down the economy over COVID, Biden said he was “not concerned” about the possibility of recession, a sentiment working people do not share.
8.4%. The annual inflation rate for the 12 months ending in March is the highest in 41 years. Throughout much of the year, the Biden administration has labeled the inflation crisis “transitory.” As recently as December, he was still gaslighting Americans by claiming, “price and cost increase are slowing.” Now he’s blaming Vladimir Putin for continued inflation. Few people are buying it.
2 million. That’s how many illegal crossings occurred along the U.S. southern border in 2021, a record. Experts believe illegal border crossings will top 2 million again this year. That’s larger than the population of New Hampshire. The humanitarian crisis along the Mexican border has become so cataclysmic, liberal Democrats like Senator Maggie Hassan and Representative Chris Pappas have abandoned their support for Biden’s border policies in hopes of saving their own skins. Hassan is even talking about adding to Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful wall.”
$1 trillion. Estimated cumulative total college loan debt Biden is planning for forgive. And by “forgive” he means “offload onto working taxpayers.” People who entered the workforce instead of taking on debt to attend college will now be forced to pay for their rich boss’s kids’ bad personal financial decisions. Eliminating college debt — debt that was freely taken on, by the way — keeps young people out of the workforce and rewards the university systems for their expensive, non-academic administrative staff bloat. This policy rewards the Democrats’ rich, White, over-educated base at the expense of literally everyone else.
55%. Biden’s job disapproval rating in New Hampshire, a state he won by 7 points, according to a recent poll by NH Journal.
35%. The percentage of New Hampshire voters that have a favorable opinion of Hassan, according to a recent UNH Survey Center poll. Now you know why she has flip-flopped on tax cuts, oil drilling, and Trump’s border wall.
4. The number of Democrats who resigned from the executive team of the New Hampshire Democratic Latino Caucus in an angry letter after Hassan and Pappas flip-flopped on Biden’s border policy.
75. That’s how many people attended President Biden’s much-hyped visit to Portsmouth last month. The event featured the President of the United States, one U.S. Senator, and two members of Congress and it drew fewer spectators than a WNBA game. There is very little energy in the Democratic Party right now.
72. The number of Washington politicians, journalists, and C-list celebrities who contracted COVID-19 at the Gridiron Club Dinner in early April. That’s no laughing matter, but while these folks sipped champaign maskless and cracked wise at the expense of half the country (you know which half) they were simultaneously preparing the legal case to force you to wear a mask on the bus ride to work. Their disdain for their own voters is now on full display.
That’s a lot of numbers. Add them all up and they equal defeat for New Hampshire Democrats.