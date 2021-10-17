SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, the Vermont socialist, stood at a podium earlier this month and forcefully declared that “two senators do not have the right to sabotage what 48 senators want.” He made the same argument on Twitter. He was bemoaning the fact that the convoluted parliamentary shenanigans he and his colleagues cooked up to pass both the $1.5 trillion hard infrastructure bill and the second, larger spending bill using the budget reconciliation process was falling apart because two Democratic U.S. senators have some objections.
Perhaps the senator thought he was still on his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. Here in the U.S., Congress requires a majority to pass legislation and 48 senators just won’t cut it. The statement was a troubling indicator of how leading Democrats view government: This is a one-party state as far as they are concerned. And theirs is the one party.
Sanders’ statement revealed something else just as troubling. Assuming the two Democrats he was complaining about are moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), then he knows how New Hampshire’s federal delegation will vote on the reconciliation bill. That’s a surprise because those of us who are represented by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas have no idea where they stand.
Not for nothing did Gov. Chris Sununu quip last week that he answers more questions on federal legislation than the state’s federal delegation does. The state’s incurious media corps appears utterly disinterested in holding them to account. As Michael Graham of NH Journal only half-jokingly tweeted, the Taliban has held more open press events than New Hampshire’s federal delegation.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists that the reconciliation bill will be “transformational” for the entire country. Do we have the right to know what they are transforming it into?
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks released a memo last week highlighting some of the worst policies contained in the massive spending bill. Here are some questions for New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation in hopes they might spur some discussion or better yet, some answers.
Do you support $2 trillion in new taxes on people making less than $400,000; a direct violation of President Joe Biden’s campaign promise?
Do you support the formation of a new Civilian Climate Corps (CCC), a sort of climate police that will conduct activism on the taxpayer dime?
Do you support hiring an army of 87,000 new IRS agents to peek into every bank account with a balance of over $600 or with more than $600 in transactions per year?
Do you support subsidizing the wealthy by giving them a tax credit to buy expensive electric vehicles?
Do you support the restrictions on American energy production contained in the bill which would make the U.S. more reliant on OPEC, Russia, and China?
Do you support amnesty for 8 million illegal immigrants and spending more than $100 billion to give them welfare benefits and other entitlements?
Do you support eliminating vaccine requirements as a standard for immigration admissibility, creating a system in which American citizens need a vaccine to enter their workplace but illegal immigrants don’t need one to enter the country?
Do you support $4 billion in grants to grassroots organizations that seek to tear down roads and bridges deemed “racist”?
Do you support increasing the tax rate to 39.6% on small businesses that file as individual tax earners?
Do you support increasing the cost of prescription drugs through the repeal of the Trump-era rebate rule requiring all prescription drug rebates be passed on to consumers at the point of purchase?
Do you support forcing employers to hand over their employees’ personal information to labor organizers without their knowledge?
Do you support a new $1,500 per ton tax on natural gas that would cost Americans over $9 billion and could kill up to 90,000 U.S. jobs?
The significant majority of debate surrounding the reconciliation bill has focused on procedure; when it will be voted on, which chamber votes first, which components fail the parliamentarian’s sniff test. It’s well past time the New Hampshire delegation discusses what’s actually in this multi-trillion-dollar behemoth.