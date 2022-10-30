IT HAS NEVER been more important for Republicans to vote.
In the race for governor and state legislature, Granite Staters stand to lose the remarkable progress we’ve made toward economic growth and personal freedoms. In the federal races, we have the opportunity to reverse the nation’s course, which most agree is headed in the wrong direction.
Gov. Chris Sununu has simply done a fantastic job at the helm. Under his leadership, New Hampshire has the best business tax climate in the northeast and the sixth best overall, according to the Tax Foundation. While other states are dealing with a shocking rise in violent crimes, the Granite State ranks first in public safety. We have the most economic freedom and the lowest poverty in the nation. These superlatives don’t just appear out of thin air. They are the results of consistently sensible policy choices.
Tom Sherman, the Democratic candidate for governor, has run a dishonest and relentlessly negative campaign. It hasn’t gone well. But Republicans should not take comfort in Sununu’s sustained polling lead. They need to vote to ensure Sherman doesn’t sneak in and impose his disastrous policies.
Sherman supports an income tax. He wants to revoke parental rights. He wants to take away education options for low- and middle-income families. And he supports energy policies that would cost billions of dollars to implement, money that would come from taxpayers or ratepayers or both.
It’s also important that voters send more Republicans to the State House. Workers’ paychecks and parental rights are under assault. The Democratic candidates for state legislature want to impose new and higher taxes and indoctrinate school children with dangerous and divisive ideologies, without input or even consent from parents.
If you love the New Hampshire way of life, it is vitally important that you vote to reelect Gov. Sununu and Republicans for state offices.
The races for federal office offer voters a clear opportunity to change the nation’s trajectory. In contrast to New Hampshire’s success, our country is at a very dangerous crossroads. The economy is spiraling out of control. Nearly two-thirds of economists believe we are either in a recession now or will be within 12 months, according to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics. Inflation, which President Joe Biden’s administration insisted was only “transitory,” has cost Granite State families nearly $5,000 this year alone and shows no sign of relenting. The housing market is collapsing. And the jobs market is softening.
Here again, these are the result of policy choices, in this case poor ones made by Democrat leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, mindlessly rubber stamped by our own Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
Sen. Hassan has run a uniquely cynical campaign built to hide her unstinting support for Biden’s liberal agenda behind tens of millions in outside campaign donations. Her campaign’s narrative is the literal opposite of the truth. She caused inflation by voting for trillions in unnecessary spending. She voted against efforts to secure our nation’s border. She supported all the policies that jacked up gas prices. She voted with Democrat leadership 97% of the time. There is a reason she doesn’t meet with the public or answer questions from the media. She cannot defend her term in office.
Gen. Don Bolduc is a patriot and a man of tremendous integrity. He has made clear — even throughout the general election — that he will be an independent voice in the Senate, unbeholden to anyone but the people of the Granite State. His town hall meetings and campaign events have swelled beyond capacity in recent weeks. Polls show he is within striking distance of Hassan. Republicans must turn out to support the Laconia native.
Karoline Leavitt has run an inspiring campaign against Pappas, whose only selling proposition is that Nancy Pelosi appears to like him, or at least likes controlling his vote. Leavitt will bring a fresh perspective to Washington should she get elected, one that is forward looking and not bogged down by the petty partisan squabbling of the past.
Regular Americans just trying to live their lives have endured months of taunts from the politicians and the media that we are stupid, racist, deplorable fascists. But every two years, we get to fight back at the ballot box.
Make your votes count.