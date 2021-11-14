SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN caught a lucky break last week when Gov. Chris Sununu announced he will not seek the U.S. Senate seat she presently occupies. By week’s end though, her luck had run out. That’s because President Joe Biden announced he’ll visit New Hampshire on Tuesday. The last politician Biden “helped out” was the once and presumptively future governor of the Virginia commonwealth, Terry McAuliffe, whose campaign tumbled at the hand of Biden faster than a Jenga tower at the hands of my 9-year-old son.
“We’re gonna win,” Biden whispered creepily with his lips pressed up to the microphone just before he departed the country, leaving McAuliffe alone to answer for the cascade of crises Biden left behind. Sure, McAuliffe created many of his own problems. Turns out, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” is a lousy campaign slogan. But make no mistake, the Biden agenda was on the ballot in Virginia. And voters said no thanks.
Biden is not popular here. Only 34% of New Hampshire voters have a favorable opinion of the president, according to an October Granite State Poll by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. Just 29% of registered Democrats want the president to run unopposed for the 2024 Democratic nomination, while 45% would like to see him challenged in the primary. Recall that he finished fifth here in our 2020 First in the Nation presidential primary.
Biden’s failed policies have been a drag on our federal delegation’s polling numbers. Sen. Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) are all viewed unfavorably by New Hampshire voters. Each faces reelection in 2022.
Biden and the delegation are gambling that the recent passage of the infrastructure bill will bail them out of this downward spiral. That’s unlikely to happen. Voters won’t soon forget that the infrastructure bill could have passed months ago but for an annoying game of political chicken between two factions of Democrats over another, even bigger spending bill. Moreover, precedent suggests these big spending bills have less of an impact on voters than the politicians hope. Remember the Obama-Biden administration’s $700 billion, shovel-ready “Recovery Summer” of 2010?
There is little reason to believe any of Biden’s future policies will be any less disastrous than his current policies. Look around. All is not well.
In July, Biden said of inflation concerns, “our experts believe and the data shows (sic) that most of the price increases we’ve seen are—were expected and expected to be temporary.”
He needs new experts.
Last week the Labor Department announced that consumer prices increased by 6.2 percent in October over the previous year, the highest annual increase in 30 years. Just about everything costs more under Biden, from fuel to food. The public already knows what Biden’s policies have done to gas prices at the pump; we’re up to $3.33 per gallon. Just wait until you see how much it will cost to heat your house this winter. Biden’s policies have driven up the cost of fuel oil by 59%, propane and firewood by 35%, and utility gas by 28%.
Inflation is eating away at workers’ wages. Real average hourly earnings have shrunk by 1.2% over the last year.
Expect a scaled back Thanksgiving. It has never in history been more expensive to buy a whole turkey, 25% more expensive than last year.
Biden’s chief of staff betrayed the administration’s utter cluelessness when he retweeted a comment arguing inflation is a “high class problem.”
Now Biden is imposing an unconstitutional vaccine mandate on New Hampshire small businesses that will further deplete an already thin labor pool. “I’ve never seen such an aggressive mandate in my entire career,” said Tom Boucher, president of Great New Hampshire Restaurants. “This isn’t about being pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. It’s about the federal government driving a wedge between me and the employees I love.”
We’ve only scratched the surface of Biden’s disastrous presidency. The humanitarian crisis on our nation’s southern border continues to worsen. Biden himself lied when he denied his administration is plotting to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to people who came into this country illegally. Meanwhile, untold numbers of Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan.
Last year Politico reported that Barack Obama privately warned Democrats, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f- — things up.” No one is underestimating Joe Biden now. Not one year into his presidency the nation is in shambles.
New Hampshire’s federal delegation will stand behind the president on Tuesday just as they have stood behind his policies in Washington.
Voters will remember.