GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU’S leadership is so exemplary, even Democratic President Joe Biden gave him a shout out during his appearance before a meeting of the National Governors Association in late December.
“Look, there is no federal solution,” Biden said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This gets solved at a state level. I’m looking at Governor (Chris) Sununu on the board here. He talks about that a lot.”
More decision makers in Washington and elsewhere should look to how the Granite State solves problems. Despite all the noise from its detractors, Republican leadership in Concord has positioned New Hampshire as the crown jewel of the Northeast.
The Granite State has the fifth-lowest tax burden in the nation and the lowest by far in New England, according to WalletHub, which analyzed the overall tax burden in all 50 states, including property, income, and sales taxes. We, of course, don’t have income or sales taxes in New Hampshire, a source of great frustration to the state’s Democrats.
When low tax rates are coupled with sound fiscal management, as we see in Concord today, the state can generate enormous budget surpluses. Through the final month of the 2021 fiscal year, the state collected $300 million more in tax revenue than anticipated.
Some of us are old enough to remember when state Democrats screamed bloody murder that cutting taxes on large and small businesses would blow a hole in the state budget. They could not have been more wrong. Republicans have continued to reduce tax rates on employers, and revenues from both the Business Profits Tax and the Business Enterprise Tax have soared.
Republican policies in Concord mean more tax revenue for local communities, too. Last year, led by state Sen. Denise Ricciardi (R-Bedford), Republicans successfully reformed the Rooms and Meals Tax, reducing its rate and increasing the amount of revenue the state sends back to cities and towns. Earlier this month, Gov. Sununu announced the state returned over $100 million back to municipalities, a year-over-year increase of more than $31 million.
“Not only did our Republican budget cut the Meals and Rooms tax rate from 9% to 8.5%, decreasing the amount that consumers are required to pay at our restaurants and hotels, but we also prevented the revenue from being siphoned off at the expense of taxpayers,” House Majority Leader Jason Osborne said in a press release. “We will continue to deliver on our campaign promises to cut taxes and make a positive impact in the lives of Granite Staters.”
The superlatives keep piling up for New Hampshire under Republican leadership. The Cato Institute ranks New Hampshire first in overall freedom. The Fraser Institute ranks us No. 1 in all of North America for economic freedom. U.S. News & World Report places New Hampshire at the top in terms of public safety; while WalletHub ranks us the third-safest state in the nation. The Tax Foundation lists New Hampshire as having the sixth-best business tax climate in the U.S., and the best in the Northeast. Finally, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, we have the lowest poverty rate in the country.
Little wonder that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Granite State is the fastest-growing state by population in the Northeast and one of only two New England states that is growing at all.
Literally all the financial pressure typical Granite State businesses and families experience is the result of bad federal policy. A recent poll conducted on behalf on NH Journal shows that inflation is the number one issue voters want Congress to address. Under President Biden, inflation has grown at the highest rate in 40 years. What is the response of Democrats in Washington? They want to spend trillions more than they already have on social programs, yoking taxpayers with more debt and making inflation even worse.
Last week, Eversource sent a memo to our homeowners association preparing us for a 16% rate increase due to higher natural gas prices. Meanwhile, we paid 40% more to fill up our propane tank in mid-December. And despite phony rhetoric from the Biden administration, retail gas prices continue to rise throughout the U.S.
Liberals in Washington have tried to blame this mess on “corporate price gouging” but Americans aren’t fooled. A new CNBC poll shows 60% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handing of the economy and 72% disapprove of “his handling of the price of everyday goods.”
Joe Biden is already looking to Gov. Sununu to solve the COVID-19 pandemic. He should take some pointers from him on the economy, too.