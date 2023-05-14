WHILE VISITING Ireland last month, President Joe Biden exclaimed, “I don’t know why the hell my ancestors left here. It’s beautiful.”
The garrulous and gaffe-prone president was no doubt trying to express a nice sentiment of appreciation upon being welcomed by the Irish government and the Irish people.
Some of us were horrified by the remark. Does he really have no idea why his ancestors left Ireland?
In the 1840s a potato disease spread throughout Europe, destroying the crop on much of the continent. The blight had a particularly damaging effect in Ireland, where the resulting crop failure ignited a major food shortage when the occupying British government continued exporting the rest of the food harvested by Irish hands on Irish land “owned” by absentee Protestant landlords.
Around a quarter of the population of the island starved to death or emigrated from Ireland between 1845 and 1852. The Great Hunger was one of the seminal moments of world history. Today more than 60 million Americans claim Irish heritage because of the diaspora. Among them is President Biden, whose great-great-great grandfather, John Finnegan, left County Louth for New York in 1850.
Does the President really have no understanding or appreciation for why his ancestors left Ireland?
So, what’s the point of all this? I worry we don’t know our history.
It’s happening here in the Granite State, too. The existence of a historical marker in Concord recognizing Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, whom the media like to describe as a “labor activist,” is appalling.
Flynn was a communist. It’s fashionable today to think that communism is a pleasant ideal under which everyone will be equal and free. No. Communism is totalitarian. It’s vicious and anti-human. Ex-communists carry a darkness for the rest of their lives because they know the evil they once embraced remains close to the surface. Read Whittaker Chambers’ “Witness.”
Communism caused the death of more than 100 million people in the last century through murder, starvation, war, forced migration, and forced labor.
Worse, Flynn was a Stalinist. Stalinism is many things, but a Stalinist, in simple terms, is this: a communist who remained loyal to Joseph Stalin after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, the pre-war nonaggression pact between Stalin’s U.S.S.R. and Adolf Hitler’s Germany. Many communists who voiced their opposition to this pact signed their own death warrants.
Stalinists own the historic crimes committed by the man and his program. Flynn backed a man who had 750,000 of his own people murdered during the Great Purge for being insufficiently loyal to him.
For this she gets a plague.
The word “notorious” does appear on the sign. But it’s used to describe the Smith Act, a law that assigned criminal penalties for advocating the violent overthrow of the U.S. government, as communists in the last century sought to do. What do the people who cheer on the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack find “notorious” about the Smith Act?
In a letter to the Union Leader, reader Cathleen Stuard from Londonderry writes, “Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was an iconic part of (the Labor) movement. Her membership in the Communist Party does not diminish that.” It certainly ought to. And I doubt anyone would defend Flynn if she had been a fascist rather than a communist. Somehow “cancel culture” glosses over support for international criminal communism.
One of the main battlefields in the nation’s culture war is the classroom. Advocates of the so-called 1619 Project seek to rewrite the origins of this great Republic. Presidents are known only for their status as slave owners. Meanwhile, in our public spaces, we are tearing down statues of the Founding Fathers and erecting plaques commemorating Stalin apologists.
Only a handful of generations passed before Biden could think of no reason his ancestors would leave Ireland. How many generations will pass before children can think of no reason why this nation was founded? Are we already there?
From President Biden’s thoughtless remarks to that stupid sign in Concord (which should be taken down immediately), it’s clear we’re losing our history. We must reclaim it before it’s too late.