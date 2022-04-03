LAST WEEK, the Biden administration launched COVID.gov, “a new one-stop shop website for vaccines, tests, treatments, masks, and the latest COVID-19 information.” The announcement seemed … out of touch.
Most of the website’s homepage material merely links to existing government websites or CDC subdirectories. It charmingly instructs visitors to “wear a mask to protect yourself and others when you go indoors in public.” COVID.gov reeks of the Democrats’ mid-2020 peek pandemic nostalgia and its release clashed loudly with last week’s NBC News poll showing the virus is the top concern for only 3% of Americans.
It gets you thinking: What exactly is the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s position on COVID? Are they really going to try to ride the pandemic through to election day?
That appears to be the case.
Last Monday, the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston denied a New Hampshire House Democrat request for an injunction that would have forced Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) to hold remote legislative sessions while the Democrats’ lawsuit against the Speaker continues.
“While we are disappointed that the First Circuit denied our request for a preliminary injunction, it is important to note that the court did not rule that disabled people must risk death to serve in the legislature and represent their constituents,” said House Minority Leader Rep. David Cote (D-Nashua).
Cote indicated that the Democrats will continue with their lawsuit.
On Wednesday of last week, Democrats argued against HB 1131, a measure to prohibit public school boards from mandating the wearing of masks in schools. Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) said, “this ties the hands of our public health experts and school boards that need the flexibility to respond in real time to threats of disease that emerge.”
Rep. Knirk is among the Democratic sponsors of another COVID-related bill considered by the House this month. HB 1633, “requires COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance (and) expands the definition of school to include postsecondary institutions.”
We already know that the transmissibility and severity of COVID among the school-age population is very low. Less than 2% of children who contract COVID end up being hospitalized, only .03% die. More kids die annually from motor vehicle accidents, drowning, or heart disease than die from COVID. Yet New Hampshire House Democrats are still advocating vaccine and mask mandates.
Among the other sponsors of HB 1633 is state Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye). Sherman passionately argued in support of President Biden’s national vaccine mandate, even going so far as to blame COVID deaths on opponents of the mandate. Yet it turns out the opponents’ concerns about personal freedoms were justified. In January, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down Biden’s mandate as unconstitutional. Sherman is now running for governor.
Last week in NH Journal it was reported that Reps. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) have taken advantage of Congress’s COVID proxy voting rule multiple times each throughout the past year. This rule allows members of Congress to skip voting in person and instead appoint other members to vote on their behalf. The Supreme Court will decide if this is even constitutional sometime in the near future. But for now it should be noted that the Twitter feeds of both Kuster and Pappas are adorned with photos of them — unmasked — at multiple political and media events.
Granite Staters can only conclude that they believe it’s too risky to work but it’s safe enough to campaign.
And that’s the thing with the Democrats and COVID. It often seems as though they are exempt from the rules they impose on others. You could count on one hand the number of people wearing masks at a recent New Hampshire Democratic Party fundraiser in Portsmouth. As of last week, Sen. Maggie Hassan’s office in Washington, D.C. was still closed to the public. But for the price of a ticket, you could have joined her (maskless) at the Manchester Democrats’ St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast.
Democratic office holders would do their constituents a service if they ceased their mandates and attempts to control the public and instead focused their efforts on investigating the origins of the virus.