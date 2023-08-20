WHAT’S AT STAKE and what should we expect to see when the Republican candidates for president of the United States take the debate stage on Fox News Channel for the first time on Wednesday in Milwaukee?
The candidates had to meet a set of criteria laid out by the Republican National Committee that included polling and donor thresholds. It appears that eight Republican candidates have qualified for the debate, of which seven are likely to show up. Here’s a look at what’s riding on the debate for those candidates.
Donald Trump
What else can be said. Trump is the master of the will-he-or-won’t-he game (he did the same thing in 2016). He raises a fair point when he says that with his polling numbers he really doesn’t need to stand with the other candidates. A majority of Republican primary voters say they support the former president, according to a recent poll from Fox News.
If Trump were to attend the debate, he would dominate the show, of course. His legal problems would be the focus of the questions posed to him, and he would get in numerous verbal spats with the other candidates, as he did in 2016. Nevertheless, as of this writing, all signs point to Trump skipping this debate.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis
The stakes could not be higher for Gov. DeSantis. It is no secret his campaign has struggled, and a weeks-long reboot has prevented him from effectively driving a message. The debate stage is the perfect opportunity to finally recalibrate his candidacy.
Late last week, the head of a pro-DeSantis super PAC posted hundreds of pages of debate prep material online, complete with detailed strategic advice for the governor. The key takeaways? Take a “sledgehammer” to Vivek Ramaswamy and defend Trump when former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attacks him. If the debate plays out this way for DeSantis, one resulting narrative will be that he is too scripted, too tactical. Then we’ll have to deal with another round of campaign shake ups and the whole “let Ron be Ron” business. And that would be tedious.
I would much rather hear the Florida success story and how DeSantis plans to do the same for the nation.
Vivek Ramaswamy
Ramaswamy is going to crush it. You know it and I know it. If you’ve seen him on the cable news shows, then you know he is an effective and compelling communicator. If he simply does on the debate stage what he has done in interviews and at campaign events, voters will walk away thinking he’s an intelligent, passionate conservative with fresh ideas. And if DeSantis takes a “sledgehammer” to him, I think he will handle it just fine.
Sen. Tim Scott
For my money, Scott is the most compelling candidate in the race at the moment. You have no idea how refreshing it is to hear a conservative candidate talk about his own ideas rather than the front-runner’s legal challenges.
Scott needs to be likeable and conservative, smart and compassionate. That should be easy for him as he embodies all those characteristics. He needs to avoid scuffles with the other candidates. That would be off-brand and he could come off as too eager for the spotlight.
Chris Christie
Christie is gonna Christie. He’s going to attack Trump and yell at the other candidates. He’s going to accuse Trump of being too cowardly to show up and face him. And it will be as tiresome as the last time you heard it.
Nikki Haley
The former United Nations ambassador attracted a lot of attention when she launched her campaign in the Granite State earlier in the year. Since then, Haleyhas struggled to stay in the spotlight and has given people reason to question her authenticity. I would like to hear something new from Haley at the debate — a new policy, a new rhetorical approach, a new central theme to her campaign.
Mike Pence
Pence is a thoughtful and polite guy. But Republican debates reward airtime and highlight reels to bluster and flights. How does Trump’s former vice president burst through? I don’t know the answer to that.
N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum is the billionaire governor of a state with a booming economy. Most Republicans have never heard of him, though. The debate gives him a strong opportunity to make a first impression.
Patrick Hynes is president of Novus Public Affairs. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.
