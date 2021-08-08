FORTY-EIGHT HOURS after Election Day 2020 came to an end, U.S. House Democrats held a conference call to deconstruct their poor showing. Just days earlier, they and their media pep squad predicted a resounding victory. Instead, their already-thin majority dwindled to six seats.
“If we are classifying Tuesday as a success from a congressional standpoint, we will get (expletive) torn apart in 2022,” Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger blurted.
Spanberger then warned her colleagues to stop talking about socialism, defunding the police, and other wildly unpopular leftist ideas.
Someone should share this anecdote at the next strategy meeting of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
Since that election, Democrats here in the Granite State have embraced a radical agenda at odds with the viewpoints of regular New Hampshire families and citizens. Barring a strategic rethink, they will indeed “get (expletive) torn apart in 2022.”
Consider the press release issued by the N.H. House Democrats last week attacking popular Gov. Chris Sununu for signing into law a bill protecting the state motto (“Live Free or Die”) and national motto (“In God We Trust”) from being stripped from classroom walls.
Displaying these mottos doesn’t provide “a safe and welcoming environment for students,” according to Rep. Mel Myler (D-Contoocook).
Democrats will be running against “Live Free or Die” in 2022. I sincerely wish I was making this up.
Democrats will certainly have to defend what else has been going on in New Hampshire schools in the next election. The Litchfield School Board got an earful last month when it was revealed that it was promoting materials inspired by Critical Race Theory. The board apologized and removed the materials. A Manchester school administrator publicly quit his job because the district had mandated what he called “anti-Whiteness” training. Everywhere kids are being told that they have “privilege” because of the pigment of their skin.
Parents are angry about all this. But from what I can tell, the New Hampshire Democrats’ position on Critical Race Theory is that it doesn’t exist, you don’t know what it is anyway, we don’t teach it in our schools, and we’ll keep teaching it no matter what you say. Oh, and you’re a racist for even bringing it up.
But will schools even open up come fall? In July, the NEA-NH released four pages of demands packaged as “Principles for Reopening” setting an impossibly high bar for beginning in-person learning next month. Just one of their demands — “all districts must evaluate and, if necessary, upgrade or repair their windows and HVAC systems” — could take months and tens of millions of dollars to implement.
State Democrats had better start messaging why their kids have been locked out of the schools again and forced back into remote learning despite the vanishingly low COVID transmission rates among children.
Last week, Rep. Marjorie Smith (D-Durham) publicly floated the idea of requiring children to be vaccinated before they are allowed back into schools and Rep. David Meuse (D-Portsmouth) said he believes the state has the authority to mandate adults get vaccinated.
The hapless 2020 Democratic nominee for governor ran on a mask mandate and got “(expletive) torn apart,” to borrow from Rep. Spanberger. Expect the same or worse if the next Democratic nominee runs on a vaccine mandate.
On issue after issue, New Hampshire Democrats are loudly and proudly staking their claim on lopsided issues that they can only lose.
For example, a June Monmouth University poll shows that 80% of Americans support requiring voters to show a photo I.D. in order to vote. New Hampshire Democrats call that Jim Crow and suggest it presents the greatest threat to the nation since the Civil War. Not a joke, as President Joe Biden might say.
A plurality of all New Hampshire voters and a majority of Independent voters said they support limiting abortion to the first 24 weeks of pregnancy in a March 2021 Granite Poll from the UNH Survey Center. State Democratic Party leaders insist abortion remain legal until to the day of birth. It’s true that New Hampshire is broadly considered a pro-choice state, but most Granite Staters also support modest abortion restrictions.
Both political parties have their share of crackpots; outliers who do and say silly things but don’t necessarily represent views held by their fellow party members. This is not that. New Hampshire Democrats have strategically positioned themselves as the party of Critical Race Theory, vaccine mandates, shuttered schools, and abortion extremism; the party that opposes common sense election reforms and the state motto.
If they don’t change course immediately, Rep. Spanberger’s prophecy will be fulfilled in New Hampshire.