WHEN House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied White House signals that she not stop in Taiwan on her valedictory tour of Asian capitals, she ignited the worst diplomatic U.S.-China row in decades.

And how did last week’s collision turn out for the United States?

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A big event and then a major announcement

I MAINTAIN there is always hope if you look around for it. I read the first few paragraphs of a story in the Times about fungi and how they absorb carbon that might otherwise be airborne and aggravate global warming and they enable plants to survive drought and serve as fertilizers. The head…

Sunday, July 31, 2022
David Harsanyi: The Dems' new proposal does nothing to lower inflation

THE FIRST thing to remember about the reconciliation bill Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer agreed to Wednesday is that, despite its utterly preposterous name, it has absolutely zero to do with inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is crammed with the very same spending, corporate…

Friday, July 29, 2022
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Listening to that lonesome whistle blow, etc.

I AM IN the process of packing up and leaving Minnesota where I’ve lived for most of 80 years, which seems dramatic but isn’t since most of my classmates left long ago and Bob Dylan, who overlapped with me at the University of Minnesota, heard the lonesome whistle blow and matriculated his w…

Sunday, July 24, 2022