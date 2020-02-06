A particular genre of opinion piece has gained popularity in the past few months. These pieces are written by Republicans who feel, for one reason or another, that they cannot support Trump in the general election.
Most recently (and locally), this took the form of an op-ed in the New Hampshire Business Review entitled “Open letter to primary voters.” Instead of resigning themselves to the fact that their party of choice has largely passed them by (Trump has an almost 90% approval rating among Republican voters), they instead take to the papers to wag their fingers at Democratic primary voters: “Look, I really want to vote for your party (which, by the way, I have never done before), but if you don’t choose the candidate that I want, you’re going to lose my vote (which you never had in the first place).”
I have some sympathy for this sort of Republican. We are in agreement about President Trump; he is unfit for office and lacks basically all of the qualities that I would look for in a leader. He is impulsive, inexperienced, surrounds himself with questionable people, and is incredibly unprofessional (not to mention potentially criminal).
These are all important points, but our agreement basically stops there. I support an expansion of the welfare state. I support a serious downsizing of our military presence overseas and a stop to regime-change wars. I support Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, tuition-free public college, and student debt relief. If you haven’t guessed yet, I am part of the so-called progressive wing of the Democratic Party and a Bernie Sanders supporter.
These are the sorts of proposals that the op-ed writing “Never-Trump-Republican” warns us against. Sure, all of these policies may sound great on paper, they tell us, but they will bankrupt us, they are impossible, they are too radical, etc. They say this despite the fact that many countries less prosperous than our own have already implemented them successfully.
They also warn that while these policies may seem attractive to you, progressive voter, they are not attractive to Americans more broadly. Yet this is also false; polls routinely show that progressive policies like “Medicare for All” are very popular among Americans in general and even among Republicans.
The fact of the matter is that we have a serious chance to not only oust our current president, but to transform our country into a more compassionate, caring, and equal society. These are goals that we all ought to share. This is an opportunity we not only should not, but cannot miss. And the truth is, despite what these op-ed writers would tell you, we don’t need disaffected Republicans to accomplish it.
In general presidential elections, about 20% of the country votes Republican and 20% Democrat. That leaves 60% of Americans who do not vote, the majority of which are working class people who Bernie’s policies would benefit the most. Who should we place our bets on, the 10% of Republicans who don’t want to vote for Trump (who may still not even vote for a moderate Democratic nominee in the general election) or the 60% of Americans who are disaffected by politics and need to be offered something new to get excited? It seems evident to me what the right and more practical answer is in this scenario. Plus, we already tried nominating a moderate in an effort to gain Republican supporters in 2016 and we all remember how that turned out.
To the op-ed writing Never-Trump-Republican: I’m sorry about your party. I’m sure that Trump is not really a reflection of you and I’m sure that you are a good person trying to do the best thing for your country. But it is not up to you who we choose to represent our party. Get your own house in order before telling me about mine. I will proudly be voting for Bernie Sanders in the primary, and if you’re reading this and thinking about doing the same, don’t be afraid to do it too. This is our chance and we have to take it.