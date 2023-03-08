FOR AT LEAST the last 20 years, politicians in Washington, at the behest of green energy groups, have spent some $100 billion of taxpayer money to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. How is that going for us so far?

A recent Associated Press story, based on the latest data on global carbon emissions, provides a pretty accurate report card: “Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached a Record High in 2022.”

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy.”

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

BELIEVE IT or not, I used to be rather cool. This was before you were born, probably, but I have pictures. I was aloof and enigmatic, unsmiling, and I liked the monosyllabic. Someone said, “It’s a beautiful day today.” I said, “Right.” Flat tone. Irony. My dad was a friendly guy who always m…

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

LED BY Quadrillion-Dollar Man Joe Biden — about whom more later – today’s Democrat Party has decayed into a collection of psychoses fortified by police power, perpetual-motion monetary printing presses, and easy access to atomic weapons.

Sunday, February 26, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN says the country needs a “national divorce.” “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she tweeted. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s tra…

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: So much is known but mystery remains

WE’VE LEARNED something about privacy lately, namely that it doesn’t exactly exist. The case against the man accused of murdering four students in Idaho shows that cellphone tracking and ubiquitous surveillance cameras make it possible for law enforcement to learn a great deal about a person…

Monday, February 20, 2023
David Harsanyi: James Clapper can't stop lying

IT AN interview with The Washington Post's "fact-checker," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper contends that Politico misled the public about a letter he and 50 other former intel officials signed during the 2020 presidential campaign warning that the New York Post's Hunte…

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Sununu’s moment

GOVERNOR SUNUNU has been an effective and popular leader here at home, and as he takes his show on the road to share New Hampshire’s success story with other states his commonsense approach and upbeat disposition are attracting a fair amount of attention. It’s time to start thinking of Gover…