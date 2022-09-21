PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN recently announced, with great fanfare, his Cancer Moonshot initiative. Biden used soaring and promising rhetoric about, at last, finding a cure for one of the world’s leading killers.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sept. 12, the president declared: “Beating cancer is something we can do together, and that’s why I’m here today.” For perhaps the first time in his presidency, Biden seemed to cross the aisle and reach out for Republican support by saying: “Cancer doesn’t discriminate red and blue; it doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy.”

Sunday, September 18, 2022
David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

CONVENTIONAL D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An “invisible army of women” are flocking to regist…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What if it does and they do?

Garrison Keillor: What if it does and they do?

SEA LEVELS are rising as polar ice caps melt and now it’s clear why Republicans are in favor of global warming, it’s a form of gerrymandering. It destroys the Democratic coasts and drives disheartened Manhattanites westward to wander lost and confused in Ohio, their sophistication shredded, …

Sunday, September 11, 2022
David Harsanyi: Welcome to the Green New Deal, California

David Harsanyi: Welcome to the Green New Deal, California

IF CALIFORNIA, our most populous state, were its own nation, it would rank as the world’s fifth largest economy and boast the highest average household income (outside a handful of “countries” like Monaco or Luxemburg). And, yet, the governor is begging its citizens to stop using their appli…

Friday, September 09, 2022
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What was done for me back in Minnesota

Garrison Keillor: What was done for me back in Minnesota

THERE IS vast kindness in this world and right now I am resting in it, astonished by it, a man who in the space of 48 hours went through an ablation procedure to calm wild heart arrhythmia and then a heart valve replacement and a valve repair. I climbed aboard the gurney for the first proced…