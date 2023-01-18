PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’s Labor Department recently announced a new rule that will permit money managers to play politics with trillions of dollars of people’s retirement savings.

The administration is pushing environmental, social and governance investing, which allows retirement fund managers to select stocks of companies based on their positions on social and environmental issues.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy.”

Friday, January 13, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A pleasant night with nice people in L.A.

I LEFT the snowy paradise of Minnesota Saturday and flew to sodden L.A. where heavy rains are making hillsides slide into the canyons and arroyos, which is not a problem on the prairie thanks to our canyonlessness. The land does not slide on the plains unless you are very very drunk and then…

Stephen Moore: Big Three commit to making cars people don't want

I GREW UP in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World Wa…

Sunday, January 08, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Senate GOP puts NH families first

THERE’S no point in denying it — these are troubling times for Republicans. Disappointing election results, the speakership fiasco in Washington, and a general lack of leadership and direction at the national level have left Republicans reeling.

Friday, January 06, 2023
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A hike to Times Square and back

THE ENEMY is clutter and I am late to the battle, not wanting to be prim and proper, but I have bags and boxes stuffed with stuff, drawers, shelves, closets, and this must be addressed, otherwise you’ll be reading about me in the paper, Elderly Author Starves in Home, Unable to Climb Over Pi…

Friday, December 30, 2022