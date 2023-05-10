THE BRITISH antitrust cops just announced they will oppose the proposed blockbuster $68.7 billion merger of two American companies — Microsoft and gaming company Activision Blizzard, the owner of the wildly popular game Call of Duty. This decision is bad news for investors in companies, gamers and workers. But it’s very good news for America’s competitors in Asia and Europe.

The foreign regulators claim the merger will give monopolistic power to Microsoft in the computer gaming industry.

George Will: In 'ordinary man,' a certain greatness emerges of Gerald Ford

IN DECEMBER 1944, a Category 2 typhoon slammed Adm. William F. “Bull” Halsey’s Third Fleet, which included the USS Monterey, a small, improvised aircraft carrier so unstable that tons of cement had been poured into its port side to make it less so. Tossed like a cork in the nighttime tempest…

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of being a guy

WHEN YOU bang up your knee so it swells up like an elephant’s and it brings tears to your eyes to take a step, the orthopedic guy gives you a knee brace to wear requiring four straps to be wrapped tight around the leg and hooked and held tight by Velcro strips, a piece of equipment that I, a…

Stephen Moore: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

ON TAX DAY this year, about a dozen left-wing millionaires joined with some of the most liberal Democrats in Congress for a Washington, D.C., press conference. The luminaries included Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, and former BlackRock whiz kid Morris Pearl.

Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu dances for the NRA

OUR ABSENTEE Governor Chris Sununu left the state again a few days back, this time to bask in the glow of admiration from his friends in the National Rifle Association at their annual meeting in Indianapolis.