A POLICY question these days that has befuddled federal lawmakers is why so many millions of people have not returned to the workplace in the post- COVID-19 era. The labor force participation rate among employable adults is near a record low today. There are at least 2 million to 4 million employable adults who could and should be working but aren’t.

Very few people with even minimal skills can credibly say they can’t find a job. Employers report some 10 million job openings. Small business owners say their biggest problem is finding competent workers.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy.”

Friday, March 31, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Music as a means of detecting a heart

AT LEAST once in your long and delicious life you owe it to yourself to go hear Olivier Messiaen’s “Turangalîla-symphonie” and don’t wait until you’re 80 as I did but finally last week went to hear the New York Philharmonic take us on this wild 90-minute roller-coaster ride in which Catholic…

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The longer you live, the better it gets

I WENT down to the Bowery one night last week to see Aoife O’Donovan sing to a ballroom packed with young people standing for two hours and whooping and yelling — I sat up in the balcony and whooped and yelled too — and what the woman could do with her voice and guitar was astonishing, utter…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Kuster, ‘New Dems’ bridge partisan divide?

LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet o…

David Harsanyi: Democrats deserve plenty of blame for the bank crisis

THE UNITED STATES recently suffered the second largest bank failure in the country’s history. The consensus view is that Silicon Valley Bank made a huge mistake by borrowing short term and then parking money in long-term bonds. When interest rates rose, assets lost value, and SVB was put in …