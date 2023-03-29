PRESIDENT Joe Biden recently issued his first veto since taking office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Biden rejected a bipartisan bill that would have required investment fund managers to take politics out of their investment decisions and to stay focused on providing the best return to their clients as much as possible.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy.”

Friday, March 24, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The longer you live, the better it gets

I WENT down to the Bowery one night last week to see Aoife O’Donovan sing to a ballroom packed with young people standing for two hours and whooping and yelling — I sat up in the balcony and whooped and yelled too — and what the woman could do with her voice and guitar was astonishing, utter…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Kuster, ‘New Dems’ bridge partisan divide?

LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet o…

David Harsanyi: Democrats deserve plenty of blame for the bank crisis

THE UNITED STATES recently suffered the second largest bank failure in the country’s history. The consensus view is that Silicon Valley Bank made a huge mistake by borrowing short term and then parking money in long-term bonds. When interest rates rose, assets lost value, and SVB was put in …

Friday, March 17, 2023
The Shamrock (copy)

Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Thanks to Lutherans I skipped ballet

I TALKED to a friend last week whose Lutheran church in Minneapolis is trying to attract people of color. Lutherans have been white for centuries, coming as they did from Scandinavia and Germany, countries that were never great colonial powers and didn’t grab big chunks of Africa and Luthera…

Mona Charen: Thinking about Biden's age

IN LATE 2019, Politico asked a high-ranking Biden aide about the candidate’s age. “If Biden is elected,” the anonymous adviser said, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”