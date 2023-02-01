IF YOU want to see a classic case of how President Joe Biden’s regulatory tendencies are strangling the U.S. economy and raising prices, look no further than the latest Justice Department efforts to kill an airline merger that is pro-consumer.

JetBlue has its sights on merging with a smaller and financially ailing airline, Spirit.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

ON THURSDAY, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter, on behalf of 16 state attorneys general, to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The letter, which pertains to Biden administration policy on COVID-19, is both important on its own merits, insofar as what it urges the …

Friday, January 27, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Garrison Keillor: I am giving up anger, so should you

THE APARTMENT across the hall from where we’re staying in Minneapolis is undergoing extensive renovation, walls being moved, floors torn up, and every day last week the noise from there was seismic, volcanic, like they were throwing pickup trucks into a giant grinder, and when I walked out o…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ensuring the kids are alright

POLITICIANS love to talk about the children. Innumerable government programs — some beneficial, too many counterproductive — have been instituted in the name of the children. Officials in Concord are spearheading two initiatives of the beneficial variety. Though they are unrelated, taken tog…

David Harsanyi: Who doesn't wear the ribbon?

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take a pregame skate Tuesday night in the team’s LGBTQ+ warmup jersey, citing his preference “to stay true to myself and my religion,” which is Russian Orthodox. “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” said the only player …

Friday, January 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Father time advises a brown-eyed girl

I HAD a good conversation Saturday with a college student named Emily, a rare pleasure for an old man like me, most of my social life is spent with geriatrics eager to talk about their most recent hip replacement, but Emily talked about her ambition to go to law school and to devote herself …