EVERY schoolkid knows — or used to know — that the United States has three branches of government. At least that’s what the textbooks say.

But really, we have four branches of government.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy.”

Friday, April 14, 2023
John Stossell: You can't say that!

John Stossell: You can't say that!

OVER THE past three years, we reporters learned there were certain things that we weren’t allowed to say. Not long ago, in fact, my new video may have been censored.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

SPRING LEAPED out at us in New York last week — suddenly one day it was 80, just like me — it sprang at us shang a lang lang as once we’d sung so we were sprung from the steel corset of winter and I took a couple of Londoners to lunch at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central Station where, when I …

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

MANCHESTER MAYOR Joyce Craig’s announcement that she is not running for reelection has prompted speculation that she would run for governor in 2024. It also created a bit of an earthquake in Queen City politics; there has not been a wide-open mayoral election in 14 years.

Friday, April 07, 2023
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

WHEN YOU look at the body camera video of Nashville cops, guns drawn, dashing into the school, throwing doors open, shouting, “Shots fired, shots fired, move!” and a line of cops moving swiftly down the hall and up the stairs and shooting the attacker, you see men doing as they were trained …

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

A POLICY question these days that has befuddled federal lawmakers is why so many millions of people have not returned to the workplace in the post- COVID-19 era. The labor force participation rate among employable adults is near a record low today. There are at least 2 million to 4 million e…

Sunday, April 02, 2023
David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

WHILE CHECKING out the “banned and challenged” display at my local Barnes & Noble recently, I was reminded that the entire kerfuffle is a giant racket. For publishers and booksellers, “banned” books are likely a money-making racket. Virtually every allegedly “banned” book on the display …

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.