MARK DOWN Tuesday, April 4, as the night Chicago died.

That’s when we learned that Second City voters narrowly elected Brandon Johnson as their next mayor. This is a city that was flattened during the reign of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who lost in the first round of voting for Chicago mayor because she didn’t finish in one of the top two spots. Lightfoot, elected in 2019 after a career as a federal prosecutor who then held several appointed positions in Chicago, shut down the city for more than a year during COVID-19. She also bankrupted small businesses, allowed rioters to burn down whole neighborhoods, presided over the worst crime wave in 50 years and let the schools go to hell.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy.”

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Friday, April 07, 2023
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

WHEN YOU look at the body camera video of Nashville cops, guns drawn, dashing into the school, throwing doors open, shouting, “Shots fired, shots fired, move!” and a line of cops moving swiftly down the hall and up the stairs and shooting the attacker, you see men doing as they were trained …

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

A POLICY question these days that has befuddled federal lawmakers is why so many millions of people have not returned to the workplace in the post- COVID-19 era. The labor force participation rate among employable adults is near a record low today. There are at least 2 million to 4 million e…

Sunday, April 02, 2023
David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

WHILE CHECKING out the “banned and challenged” display at my local Barnes & Noble recently, I was reminded that the entire kerfuffle is a giant racket. For publishers and booksellers, “banned” books are likely a money-making racket. Virtually every allegedly “banned” book on the display …

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.

Friday, March 31, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Music as a means of detecting a heart

AT LEAST once in your long and delicious life you owe it to yourself to go hear Olivier Messiaen’s “Turangalîla-symphonie” and don’t wait until you’re 80 as I did but finally last week went to hear the New York Philharmonic take us on this wild 90-minute roller-coaster ride in which Catholic…

Sunday, March 26, 2023