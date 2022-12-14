POLITICO EUROPE, a publication marinated in green politics, has named Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of its “power players of the year” — for, in the publication’s words, “advancing Europe’s green agenda.”

“By invading Ukraine and manipulating energy supplies to undermine European support for Kyiv, Putin has achieved something generations of green campaigners could not — clean energy is now a fundamental matter of European security,” the news outlet explained approvingly.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks.

Thursday, December 08, 2022
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Friday, December 02, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…

Jonah Goldberg: Republicans want to win -- and Trump's now a loser

A LOT has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage befitting a banana republic that challenged t…

Friday, November 25, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022