IN JUST the last few weeks, Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, has been denounced by critics as a “fascist.” So has Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s newly elected prime minister. Along with all Republicans in Congress, Texas and Florida GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis and, of course, former President Donald Trump. Every one of the tens of thousands of “MAGA Republicans” who attend Trump rallies, too.

Dangerous fascists, for that matter, all of whom critics say need to be shut up.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy.”

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A new day dawns and we rise cheerfully to meet it

THERE IS a magnificent Presbyterian church in New York being hassled by its neighbors who’re tired of the scaffolding that’s been standing for 15 years. The scaffolding is there because the building is falling apart, and the little congregation is dwindling and can’t afford the repairs. They…

Sunday, October 02, 2022
David Harsanyi: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

Be prepared for Democrats to exploit the devastation of Hurricane Ian to peddle de-modernization. And because there is no conclusive way for anyone to prove that global warming isn’t triggering every natural disaster — and because nature offers a continuous flow of these terrifying events an…

Patrick Hynes: Dems’ 2022 narrative exposed as lies, hypocrisy

NEW HAMPSHIRE Democrats have spun an artfully crafted narrative about the 2022 campaign, especially on the issues of education and abortion. The state’s political media have, with a few honorable exceptions, gone along for the ride, too incurious or too biased to cover the Democrats’ rhetori…

Friday, September 30, 2022
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Friday, September 23, 2022
John Stossel: No apologies

PERFORMERS CENSOR themselves — fearing they might offend. Those who offend Hollywood lose work. Some lose friends.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Garrison Keillor: October is coming, prepare to be bold

SHE TOLD ME out of the blue that she adores me. I was there, in a chair, listening; she was standing by the grandfather clock. She didn’t sing it but she said it clearly. This should answer any remaining questions. But Mister Malaise and Madam Miasma are ever on our trail, skulking in woodla…