Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day.
Sure a shamrock I’ll be wearin,’
‘Tis in honor of old Erin,
And bad cess to that gossoon who scowls at me.
For this cherished, small possession
Is an eloquent profession
That my faith is as St. Patrick’s used to be.
It’s a part of Irish history, A token of a mystery,
A badge I’ll wear commingled with few fears.
It recalls a nation’s glories, And that host of bitter Tories
Who denied her freedom, seven hundred years.
It’s a modest plant, symbolic
Of the Kerry dancers’ frolic
In the storied glens where loves young dream was born,
And of whispered words at parting,
When the wars would be astarting,
Where the valiant fell, the women left to mourn.
It’s a minstrel’s song, a sadness,
And a colleen, and a gladness,
It’s the sight of things that really are unseen.
A parade with roar and rumble,
And a thing that keeps one humble,
It’s St. Patrick’s Day, the wearin’ o’ the green.
It’s the years of persecution,
And a soggarth’s absolution,
It’s the hush that comes at Sanctus out in Clare.
It’s the blackthorn of O’Mara,
And a moonbeam over Tara,
It’s the fragrance of the roses in Kildare.
It’s the starlight that is falling
When the River Shannon’s calling,
And the heart that aches for beauty heeds the call.
It’s a deeply burning sorrow,
And a prayer that some tomorrow
Will return a prodigal to Donegal.
It’s a mystic, shining portal To the land of the immortal,
Where you talk with Dan O’Connells every day.
Where there’s little lust for power,
Where there’s glory in an hour,
If your name’s like Hurley, Manahan, or Shea.
It’s a mist around Killarney,
The shillelagh, and the blarney
It’s a rosary, the tinkle of a bell.
It’s some candlelight agleaming,
It’s a sighing and a dreaming
Of a love that has forever cast a spell.
Some sad hour you may find me,
As I leave this world behind me,
Whisht, I know there’ll be some stardust in my eyes.
With the leprechauns beguiling,
There’ll be tears but there’ll be smiling,
For I’ll see a three-leafed shamrock in the skies.
