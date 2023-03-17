Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Sure a shamrock I’ll be wearin,’

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
David Harsanyi: Dem, media hypocrisy over targeting of companies

WHEN DISNEY began lobbying against a parental-rights bill in Florida that would prohibit public school teachers from discussing sex, sexual orientation or so-called gender identity with prepubescent kids in kindergarten through third grade, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a special session of the…

Mona Charen: Thinking about Biden's age

IN LATE 2019, Politico asked a high-ranking Biden aide about the candidate’s age. “If Biden is elected,” the anonymous adviser said, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.”

Sunday, March 12, 2023
Josh Hammer: Destroy the Mexican drug cartels

THE TRAGIC killing of two U.S. citizens this week in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, should, in a just world, refocus American attention on the glaring problem of transnational drug cartels’ de facto control of large swaths of our perilously porous southern border. That the two America…

Friday, March 10, 2023
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's winter weekend

IN CASE you’re wondering why I was not in church Sunday morning, I was in the Omaha airport at 6:30 a.m. waiting for a flight back to New York, listening to an announcement that unattended baggage would be confiscated, eating a breakfast croissant and blueberry yogurt, drinking coffee, which…

Stephen Moore: America's $100-billion climate change flop

FOR AT LEAST the last 20 years, politicians in Washington, at the behest of green energy groups, have spent some $100 billion of taxpayer money to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. How is that going for us so far?

Sunday, March 05, 2023
Friday, March 03, 2023
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

BELIEVE IT or not, I used to be rather cool. This was before you were born, probably, but I have pictures. I was aloof and enigmatic, unsmiling, and I liked the monosyllabic. Someone said, “It’s a beautiful day today.” I said, “Right.” Flat tone. Irony. My dad was a friendly guy who always m…

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

LED BY Quadrillion-Dollar Man Joe Biden — about whom more later – today’s Democrat Party has decayed into a collection of psychoses fortified by police power, perpetual-motion monetary printing presses, and easy access to atomic weapons.