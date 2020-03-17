Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted each year on St. Patrick’s Day.

Sure a shamrock I’ll be wearin,’

‘Tis in honor of old Erin,

And bad cess to that gossoon who scowls at me.

For this cherished, small possession

Is an eloquent profession

That my faith is as St. Patrick’s used to be.

It’s a part of Irish history, A token of a mystery,

A badge I’ll wear commingled with few fears.

It recalls a nation’s glories, And that host of bitter Tories

Who denied her freedom, seven hundred years.

It’s a modest plant, symbolic

Of the Kerry dancers’ frolic

In the storied glens where loves young dream was born,

And of whispered words at parting,

When the wars would be astarting,

Where the valiant fell, the women left to mourn.

It’s a minstrel’s song, a sadness,

And a colleen, and a gladness,

It’s the sight of things that really are unseen.

A parade with roar and rumble,

And a thing that keeps one humble,

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, the wearin’ o’ the green.

It’s the years of persecution,

And a soggarth’s absolution,

It’s the hush that comes at Sanctus out in Clare.

It’s the blackthorn of O’Mara,

And a moonbeam over Tara,

It’s the fragrance of the roses in Kildare.

It’s the starlight that is falling

When the River Shannon’s calling,

And the heart that aches for beauty heeds the call.

It’s a deeply burning sorrow,

And a prayer that some tomorrow

Will return a prodigal to Donegal.

It’s a mystic, shining portal To the land of the immortal,

Where you talk with Dan O’Connells every day.

Where there’s little lust for power,

Where there’s glory in an hour,

If your name’s like Hurley, Manahan, or Shea.

It’s a mist around Killarney,

The shillelagh, and the blarney

It’s a rosary, the tinkle of a bell.

It’s some candlelight agleaming,

It’s a sighing and a dreaming

Of a love that has forever cast a spell.

Some sad hour you may find me,

As I leave this world behind me,

Whisht, I know there’ll be some stardust in my eyes.

With the leprechauns beguiling,

There’ll be tears but there’ll be smiling,

For I’ll see a three-leafed shamrock in the skies.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
David Harsanyi:Joe Biden owes Clarence Thomas an apology
Columnists

David Harsanyi:Joe Biden owes Clarence Thomas an apology

ON THE DAY Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of a pack of cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd: “We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive free…

Monday, March 16, 2020
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Patrick J. Buchanan: Will the coronavirus kill the New World Order?
Columnists

Patrick J. Buchanan: Will the coronavirus kill the New World Order?

  • By Patrick J. Buchanan
  • Updated

DR. BRIAN MONAHAN, attending physician of Congress, told a closed meeting of Senate staffers this week that 70 million to 150 million Americans — a third of the nation — could contract the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci testified that the mortality rate for COVID-19 will likely run near 1%.

Deroy Murdock: Diversity rhetoric morphs into old, straight, white guys
Columnists

Deroy Murdock: Diversity rhetoric morphs into old, straight, white guys

  • By Deroy Murdock
  • Updated

THE TOP echelon of today’s Democrat party focuses far less on what unites Americans and far more on what pries us apart. Rather than celebrate ideological diversity and a wide range of viewpoints, leading Democrats worship largely immutable identity characteristics, namely melanin levels, ge…

Friday, March 13, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Garrison Keillor: The need to replace bad tenants with better
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: The need to replace bad tenants with better

A DAY of spring appeared out of nowhere Monday, trees blooming in the park, a troop of tiny kiddos roped together with teachers fore and aft, sociable dogs, and yellow daffodils in bloom, though I’m not a botanist, and maybe they were begonias but to me they’re daffodils because begonias sou…

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Deroy Murdock: Down with early voting!
Columnists

Deroy Murdock: Down with early voting!

  • By Deroy Murdock

NEW YORK — Any juror who tried to render a verdict after hearing two-thirds of trial evidence would be booted by the judge. Any sports writer who filed a story with a baseball game’s final score after six innings would be sacked. So why do we let people vote — for president, no less — days o…

Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Columnists

Sensible Americans might be saved from dismay in November

WASHINGTON — “Enlightened statesmen,” wrote James Madison, “will not always be at the helm.” His genius extended to understatement, and until Tuesday it was approaching probable that by midnight of November’s first Tuesday, sensible Americans would be elated and distraught — elated because s…

Wednesday, March 04, 2020