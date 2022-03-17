Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Sure a shamrock I’ll be wearin,’

‘Tis in honor of old Erin,

And bad cess to that gossoon who scowls at me.

For this cherished, small possession

Is an eloquent profession

That my faith is as St. Patrick’s used to be.

It’s a part of Irish history, A token of a mystery,

A badge I’ll wear commingled with few fears.

It recalls a nation’s glories, And that host of bitter Tories

Who denied her freedom, seven hundred years.

It’s a modest plant, symbolic

Of the Kerry dancers’ frolic

In the storied glens where loves young dream was born,

And of whispered words at parting,

When the wars would be astarting,

Where the valiant fell, the women left to mourn.

It’s a minstrel’s song, a sadness,

And a colleen, and a gladness,

It’s the sight of things that really are unseen.

A parade with roar and rumble,

And a thing that keeps one humble,

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, the wearin’ o’ the green.

It’s the years of persecution,

And a soggarth’s absolution,

It’s the hush that comes at Sanctus out in Clare.

It’s the blackthorn of O’Mara,

And a moonbeam over Tara,

It’s the fragrance of the roses in Kildare.

It’s the starlight that is falling

When the River Shannon’s calling,

And the heart that aches for beauty heeds the call.

It’s a deeply burning sorrow,

And a prayer that some tomorrow

Will return a prodigal to Donegal.

It’s a mystic, shining portal To the land of the immortal,

Where you talk with Dan O’Connells every day.

Where there’s little lust for power,

Where there’s glory in an hour,

If your name’s like Hurley, Manahan, or Shea.

It’s a mist around Killarney,

The shillelagh, and the blarney

It’s a rosary, the tinkle of a bell.

It’s some candlelight agleaming,

It’s a sighing and a dreaming

Of a love that has forever cast a spell.

Some sad hour you may find me,

As I leave this world behind me,

Whisht, I know there’ll be some stardust in my eyes.

With the leprechauns beguiling,

There’ll be tears but there’ll be smiling,

For I’ll see a three-leafed shamrock in the skies.

Friday, March 11, 2022
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Sunday, March 06, 2022
Friday, March 04, 2022
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What you won't read in the paper, except now

Garrison Keillor: What you won't read in the paper, except now

I WAS BORN in 1942, a year that hasn’t been recent for a long time and now I’m strolling toward 80, an age when I can stop feeling bad that I never finished reading Moby-Dick. I got to page 20 and Melville hadn’t even gotten them on the boat yet. At 80 I put the idea of self-improvement behi…

Sunday, February 27, 2022
Patrick J. Buchanan: Did we provoke Putin's war in Ukraine?

Patrick J. Buchanan: Did we provoke Putin's war in Ukraine?

WHEN Russia’s Vladimir Putin demanded that the U.S. rule out Ukraine as a future member of the NATO alliance, the U.S. archly replied: NATO has an open-door policy. Any nation, including Ukraine, may apply for membership and be admitted. We’re not changing that.

Friday, February 25, 2022
John Stossel: The woke AMA

John Stossel: The woke AMA

THE American Medical Association now tells doctors: Use woke language! It’s issued a 54-page guide telling doctors things like, don’t say “equality”; say “equity.” Don’t say “minority”; say “historically marginalized.”