WHEN NATIONAL Public Radio appeals for donations, it explains its mission is “to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures.”

That’s fancy talk for one-sided propaganda. NPR listeners aren’t “challenged and invigorated” by two sides of a controversial issue. They’re pushed to a “deeper understanding” of how conservatives are dead wrong ... subsidized by taxpayers.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

Sunday, November 27, 2022
David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…

Friday, November 25, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
John Stossel: Magic cars

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

I WENT to a play on Broadway this week, a matinee, and was impressed by the usher in our aisle downstairs who was elaborately kind to everyone, managing a stream of elderly customers confused by row numbers, pointing them to seats while maintaining pleasant small talk, reminding them to turn…