As someone who studies the Constitution, I share the views of a number of Republican Senators, most notably Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, that President Trump’s misbehavior was indeed misbehavior (proven by the House Managers), but that it did not rise to the level of a “high crime or misdemeanor“ warranting his removal from office. (I held the same view of the Bill Clinton impeachment.)
We should not be removing a President from office because of what we think he/she might do in the future. I reject the argument of House Manager Adam Schiff that the president should be removed from office because “This was not the first time he solicited foreign interference in his election, nor will it be the last. As we said during the trial, if left in office, the president will not stop trying to cheat in the next election until he succeeds.”
A constant refrain from the GOP has been that we should “Let the voters decide” whether Trump stays in office. I say amen to that.
Trump’s character and future actions are indeed relevant to voters in the upcoming election. In this regard, some of what Schiff said about Trump is worth considering: “You can’t trust this president to do the right thing. Not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can’t. He will not change, and you know it. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less, and decency matters not at all.”
Challenging Schiff’s prediction that Trump would have been sufficiently chastised by the impeachment proceeding to change his behavior, Senator Susan Collins, who properly (in my opinion) voted to acquit President Trump on the impeachment charges, said in a CBS interview, “I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future.”
Not surprisingly, President Trump’s news conference the day after his acquittal demonstrated not only his lack of contrition for what he had done, but also his threat/promise to do it again.
So, “Trumpies”, you wanted the voters to decide; be careful what you wished for. I am a life-long Republican and I will vote in the New Hampshire primary on February 11. If I had any doubts before the impeachment hearings, Trump’s post-acquittal “vindication” speech sealed the deal. There is no way I will vote for Donald J. Trump for re-election as president of the United States.
For Republicans like me, what is our alternative? Our only ballot alternative is Bill Weld. Not to be unkind, but he reminds me of Harold Stassen. Another option would be to abstain from voting. Either way, the message is: “We don’t want Trump”.
For Republicans who don’t want Trump or any of the Democrat alternatives — purely going negative on Trump just leaves bad choices. So, is there is a good — viable — Republican?
I suggest there is: Senator Mitt Romney. I don’t agree with him that the charges against President Trump warranted removal from office. However, I do believe that Senator Romney displayed the moral courage qualifying him to be seriously considered to replace Trump in November.
As Schiff challenged, “Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president? Who would display moral courage? Every single vote, even a single vote by a single member can change the course of history. It is said that a single man or woman of courage makes a majority. Is there one among you who will say ‘enough!’?” Well, Mitt Romney said “enough.”
In his Profile in Courage speech in the Senate, Romney said: “I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and, in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced. I am sure to hear abuse from the President and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?”
Romney went on to say, “Future generations of Americans who look at the record of this trial will note merely that I was among the senators who determined that what the president did was wrong, grievously wrong. We are all footnotes at best in the annals of history.”
It is clear that Mitt Romney will be more than a footnote in the annals of history. I suggest to my fellow Republicans that he is worthy of much more than that. He is truly worthy of being our next president of the United States.
So, my fellow Republicans, I urge you to write in Mitt Romney for president next Tuesday. Independents, if you want to send a message, forget about the Democrats, take a Republican ballot and write Senator Romney in.