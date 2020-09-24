An incorrect date was listed in a Wednesday editorial for the upcoming William Treat lecture. The webinar event is Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. For information on this and more civics events go to www.nhcivics.org.

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Editorials

New political trophy: We have a frontrunner for 'Mowie'

We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 ca…

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 
Op-eds

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 

IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”

Garrison Keillor: A former outlaw appreciating the Republican life
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: A former outlaw appreciating the Republican life

IN THE SPRING, there was a shortage of vegetable seeds and now, I’m told, there is a shortage of canning jar lids. This doesn’t affect me, locked down in Manhattan, but it brings back memories of my childhood home, the half-acre garden, the big tomato, corn and cucumber crops, the steamy kit…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anti-immigration dog whistle

To the Editor:  Last week many people in the North Country received in the mail a flyer in support of a Republican candidate running for a state office. It's not important which candidate because the flyer stated that although the material was paid for by the New Hampshire Republican State C…

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution
Op-eds

Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution

  • Updated

EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed
Op-eds

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed

AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.