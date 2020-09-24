An incorrect date was listed in a Wednesday editorial for the upcoming William Treat lecture. The webinar event is Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. For information on this and more civics events go to www.nhcivics.org.
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Stakes have changed in this election cycle
Women can decide who our next president is
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
- Updated
Writing on our New Hampshire Voices page on Tuesday, Dr. Janet Breslin Smith of Salem recalled the words of the late Justice Antonin Scalia in addressing her visiting group of National War College graduate students.
We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 ca…
PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are on the cusp of making history.
IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”
IN THE SPRING, there was a shortage of vegetable seeds and now, I’m told, there is a shortage of canning jar lids. This doesn’t affect me, locked down in Manhattan, but it brings back memories of my childhood home, the half-acre garden, the big tomato, corn and cucumber crops, the steamy kit…
To the Editor: Last week many people in the North Country received in the mail a flyer in support of a Republican candidate running for a state office. It's not important which candidate because the flyer stated that although the material was paid for by the New Hampshire Republican State C…
Let voters weigh in on Supreme Court justice
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
- Updated
EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Unseen logistics helping NH endure COVID peril
- Gary Varvel
-
Everyone in Hollywood gets a participation trophy from now on just to make it fair.
{image}{imagePath}//ulblox-tcms/tcms_purged/unionleader_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/ULD/18/A/Images/A010_ULD_2020_09_18_00/02b233b0-f6a7-11ea-8e9b-00163ec2aa77/02b233b0-f6a7-11ea-8e9b-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}
- Letter: Stakes have changed in this election
- Letter: Am I nobody to Trump?
- Letter: Women can decide who our next president is
- Letter: Anti-immigration dog whistle
- Letter: Let voters weigh in on Supreme Court justice
- Letter: Kudos to Sen. Shaheen
- Letter: American holocausts
- Letter: Removal of POW flag shameful
- Letter: Unseen logistics help NH endure COVID peril
- Letter: Democrats on their knees
- Letter: Radical left will leave NH out in the cold
- Letter: Republican and Democrat lawmakers hog spotlight
- Letter: NH Republicans must quit Trump
- Letter: Beer-swilling lawmakers deserved rebuke
- Letter: Sen. Soucy rose to the challenge
- Letter: Set the record straight
- Letter: Hudson needs Amazon
- Letter: Nov. 3 is soon
- Letter: Why Trump
- Letter: Thank You, Di Lothrop
Guidelines here pertain to publication of letters to the editor. To submit a letter, click the button below.