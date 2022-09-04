If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely legally old enough to serve, presumes to tell Granite Staters that she has all the “experience” needed for the job.
Gail Huff Brown of Rye is neither of those things. She has been quietly meeting and impressing voters, both in person and on numerous candidate forums, that she is a serious, level-headed woman who uses her knowledge of the issues rather than brashness to convince voters.
A well-regarded Boston television news anchor in a past life, her reporting was straight and unbiased, something all too rare in today’s TV world. She had to keep her conservative views to herself as a reporter and anchor. But now as a candidate, she can and does speak out.
We don’t think Chris Pappas and the Democrats want to face Gail Huff Brown this November. That’s another good reason to consider her in the Sept. 13 congressional primary.
