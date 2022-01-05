You read that correctly. We thought an opponent of the bill, Republican Chris True of Sandown, summed it up well. He said it requires that notice be given so that those who are in the country illegally are alerted and can avoid the checkpoint.
But a bill proponent, Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright, D-Nashua, said the notice is needed “given the significant intrusion on civil liberties that these federal checkpoints represent.”
Wait. Are significant intrusions of Granite Staters’ civil liberties OK with her so long as we all get a 24-hour head start? Is Harriott-Gathright really concerned with our civil liberties or is she merely trying to help illegals avoid apprehension?
We don’t think highway checkpoints are the best use of time or resources in New Hampshire. We already have a checkpoint at the Canadian border. Having agents of government, whether federal or state, stopping us and asking for our papers seems like Big Brother. But this “notice” bill doesn’t address that concern.
It would, however, finally give meaning and purpose to all those flashing highway signs put up at taxpayer expense.
“You might want to get off the bus now,” would be more informative than “Prepare for winter conditions.” Of course, multiple translations would be needed.
What will the Biden administration do when its push for “green energy” comes smack up against its promises to protect tribal lands and Native American rights? We hope it is not speaking with a forked tongue.
Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.