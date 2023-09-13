It is heartening to observe that, 22 years after our nation was tragically attacked, we continue to commemorate the day and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

In Manchester this past Sunday, the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held to honor the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City. Each participant honored one of the 343 fallen heroes by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Similar events and ceremonies took place throughout New Hampshire.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Denise Robert: Stone cold whodunnit

Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

We're all aboard: Scenic railroads are rolling history

It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A TV review: Gleanings from debate

Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sing hallelujah: Come on get happy

Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Sunday, August 20, 2023