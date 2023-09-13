It is heartening to observe that, 22 years after our nation was tragically attacked, we continue to commemorate the day and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.
In Manchester this past Sunday, the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held to honor the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City. Each participant honored one of the 343 fallen heroes by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Similar events and ceremonies took place throughout New Hampshire.
While not a pleasant memory, it is crucial for young people to learn about this painful chapter in our nation’s relatively short history.
September 11 serves as a poignant reminder of our nation’s resilience. Despite the often polarized political discourse that emphasizes our vulnerability and forecasts doom every four years, 9/11 reminds us that our country can endure adversity, rise from the ashes, and persevere. Our communities and citizens bear the costs, make sacrifices, heal, and rebuild.
The enduring lessons of that day remain firmly etched in our collective memory and consciousness.
Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.