We understand the line drew much applause in Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget address, but we don’t understand why the State House should have a Christa McAuliffe statue built for its front lawn.
The governor issued a proclamation with many a whereas and a therefore or two about McAuliffe being a teacher and an inspiration and that she was selected to be the first teacher in space. All true and all saddened by the tragedy that befell her and the rest of the Challenger space shuttle crew.
It is why the state, when Sununu’s father was governor, was instrumental in building the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, also in Concord. The Shepard was astronaut Alan B. Shepard, whose name was quite rightly added to the center after its construction.
Shepard, from Derry, was America’s first man in space. That is a replica of the tiny (92-foot) Mercury Redstone rocket out in front of the center. You can see it from the interstate. Each time we do, we marvel at where Shepard, and the nation, found the courage to light that little candle and send a man into outer space.
Shepard didn’t stop there. He became head of the astronaut training branch, overcame an inner-ear malady, and became one of just 12 men to walk on the moon. He was also the only one, so far, to play golf up there.
The McAuliffe-Shepard Center, as its vision statement notes, “is a sustainable memorial that will engage minds, make learning fun, and inspire people of all ages to pursue lifelong learning about our universe.”
The center does that much better than a statue ever could. But if politicians are bound and determined to spend the public’s money in this fashion, they should make darned sure that standing along with Christa McAuliffe is Alan Shepard.
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.