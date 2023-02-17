Moon landing

We understand the line drew much applause in Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget address, but we don’t understand why the State House should have a Christa McAuliffe statue built for its front lawn.

The governor issued a proclamation with many a whereas and a therefore or two about McAuliffe being a teacher and an inspiration and that she was selected to be the first teacher in space. All true and all saddened by the tragedy that befell her and the rest of the Challenger space shuttle crew.

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Happy Birthday: Still liking Lincoln

We have always been partial to President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is today. New Hampshire can claim with pride that we gave his nascent presidential campaign a great boost.

Color costs: Boston reparations

Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.

Friday, February 10, 2023

Going up? Cannon’s tramway

Yes, indeed, the state should consider all options as to the future of the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. Gov. Chris Sununu stated that this week. He included an option he favors.

Rude, rowdy: State of disunion

The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Daycare caution: Take care in new law

State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Muffin murals: Trouble brews in Conway

Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.

OCA’s mission: Its oversight is vital

The Office of Child Advocate for New Hampshire is a much-needed position. Independent oversight of state and local agencies that deal with children is not just wise but vital.

Buyer beware: Tix fix a bad idea

Caveat emptor, let the buyer beware, is not exactly a new phrase but it is apparently foreign to today’s ticket-buying public, which needs the government to protect it from harm.

Friday, February 03, 2023

Zoning out: No more local control

New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.